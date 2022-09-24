MRS. UNIVERSE AUSTRALIA 2022 OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED

Oz Arab Media Logo Press Conference for Mrs. Universe Australia 2022 at Hotel Swissotel Mrs. Sophia Sarkis organising Myanmar solidarity photo at Mrs. Universe Australia 2022 Press Conference

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with MNovis, MFN Productions has launched the 2022 edition of Mrs. Universe Australia. The event organisers, the judges, and the nine qualified contestants were introduced at a press conference on 21 September 2022 at the Hotel Swissotel Sydney.

During the press conference, the MC welcomed the contestants and the press, especially Oz Arab Media, the official media partner for the event, alongside reporters from ABC and SBS. After the event organiser Marites Novis was introduced, the MC also introduced some of the members of the jury, which included Carol Ferrone from ABC’s “Back in Time for Dinner” as well as Nissi Nassef, CEO of Wiping Tears. Other members of the jury and international judges will be present and introduced at the main event in October.

Following the introductions, each contestant introduced herself and what encouraged her to participate in the pageant. Additionally, each contestant had the chance to announce the cause she would be advocating for which ranged from promoting mental health, to aboriginal rights, and many other worthy causes. Afterwards, members of the press had the chance to ask their own questions to the contestants.

Mrs. Universe Australia 2022 is the 4th edition of the event in Australia. It not only promotes beauty in family-women, but also encourages them to adopt and advocate for a cause that is dear to their heart. This included a show of solidarity organized by one of the contestants, Mrs. Sophia Sarkis, with the Burmese people who are suffering under the ruthless Junta military rule in Myanmar. After the event, Mrs. Sarkis distributed posters with messages of condemnation of the Junta to judges and contestants who were eager to show support by taking photos and sharing them on social media.

The press conference was followed by a short display of the “Passion & Fashion” event while guests enjoyed a meal together. The grand final event in which the Mrs. Universe Australia 2022 will be selected will take place on 21 October 2022 at the Doltone House – Jones Bay Wharf in Pyrmont. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Mrs. Universe Australia 2022 Press Conference