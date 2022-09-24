El Paso CBP Officers Make Multiple Narcotic Seizures

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple narcotic smuggling attempts within the past few days.

“CBP officers remain focused on their drug interdiction mission,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations, Hector A. Mancha. “We believe that these efforts are having a positive impact on our community and beyond.”

On Sept. 16, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing encountered an 18-year-old, male U.S. citizen, via the pedestrian lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection where during a pat down search, CBP officers located 0.45 pounds of fentanyl strapped to the groin area.

A few hours later, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a mixed load of 0.3 pounds of fentanyl and 1.27 pounds of methamphetamine from a 35-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred to secondary for a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection (x-ray) leading CBP officers to locate multiple bundles hidden within the vehicle.

Later that same evening, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing

encountered an 18-year-old, male U.S. citizen via the pedestrian lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection where during a pat down search, CBP officers located 0.88 pounds of fentanyl and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine strapped to the inner thighs.

On Sept. 17, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 5.29 pounds of cocaine from a 34-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection (x-ray) leading CBP officers to locate multiple bundles hidden within the vehicle.

On Sept. 19, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing encountered a 29-year-old male, U.S. citizen via pedestrian lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection where during a pat down search, CBP officers located 0.12 pounds of fentanyl concealed around the groin area.

The individuals arrested by CBP were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents or state and local authorities for prosecution.

-CBP-