Supplemental Environmental Assessment Planned for Border Patrol Station

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) plans to prepare a draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) that further analyzes the potential effects that may result from the proposed construction of a new Wellesley Border Patrol Station. The proposed location for the BPS is an approximately 20-acre parcel in Orleans, New York which is approximately 4 miles north of the town of Clayton and 6.5 miles south of Alexandria Bay.

The proposed project would include the construction of a new 48,000 square foot facility to accommodate current and near-future staff and operational requirements. The facility will also be equipped with modernized technology and infrastructure to fulfill the border security mission of Buffalo Sector within the Wellesley Island Station along the international border with Canada.

CBP previously prepared a draft Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact for the project and made them available for public review and comment in February. During the public review period, CBP received more than 1,000 comments on the drafts. To address questions and concerns raised in the public comments, CBP plans to conduct additional environmental surveys at the proposed location and evaluate alternative sites for the project. The results of the additional surveys and evaluation of alternatives will be documented in the draft SEA.

CBP will notify the public of the availability of the draft SEA and provide an opportunity for review and comment. CBP anticipates releasing the draft SEA in 2023. Additional information regarding the project and a copy of the draft EA are available on the CBP website at https://www.cbp.gov/about/environmental-management.

CBP is committed to advancing its mission collaboratively for the protection of the United States, its people, and its natural resources.

