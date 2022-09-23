Nicole Parsons Supports Community Food Centers Canada Through WW Good Program
Nicole Parsons donated 100% of her points from the Weight Watchers Good Program to Community Food Centers Canada.TORONTO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Parsons Newfoundland, has put her WW Good membership to work supporting Community Food Centers Canada (CFCC), a non-profit organization serving low-income communities across the country.
“I am humbled to help serve the community through the WW Good Program and CFCC as they continually provide access to nutritious and healthy food for families in need,” says Nicole Parsons, human resources professional and partner of MP Ventures & Trusts. “Access to nutritional food is a basic human right and I am honored to help continue CFCC’s mission to build healthier communities across Canada.”
Community Food Centers is a registered non-profit in Canada which serves to promote health and social justice in underserved communities. Its mission is to provide access to healthy and sustainably produced food as well as volunteer-led community programs.
The Weight Watchers (WW) Good Program works in tandem with CFCC to fill in the nutritional gaps of families through donations earned in the WellnessWins initiative. WW Good has a Personal Points program that personalizes meals for weight loss goals.
Nicole Parsons has lived in Newfoundland throughout her life, and her career has allowed her to travel across Canada and to the United States, Ireland and other parts of Europe. She believes in connection and uses her voices to champion the causes of underserved populations and promote workplace equality. She is the Board Director for the not-for-profit, Choices of Youth and recently joined the board of directors for Kids Eat Smart Foundation.
To donate to the Community Food Centers Canada, you can visit their website at https://cfccanada.ca/
