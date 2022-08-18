Nicole Parsons Joins Board of Directors at Kids Eat Smart Foundation
Nicole Parsons joins the board of directors at Kids Eat Smart Foundation, Newfoundland & Labrador, a charity that supports children’s nutrition in school.NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Parsons Newfoundland, an expert in human resource management, has joined the Kids Eat Smart Foundation, Newfoundland & Labrador, a non-profit organization that provides children in school with the nutrition they need to continue their educational journey. Through the support of volunteers and donations, the foundation is able to provide over 30,000 meals a day and more than 5 million meals a year to schools and community centers in the province.
“Joining the Kids Eat Smart Foundation was an easy decision for me,” says Ms. Parsons. “When we look at charities in our communities serving a role that aligns with my personal values, this one hits the mark. We want every child to be given the opportunity to thrive in their learning objectives, to only focus on learning and social development, and for some children and families, this is not easy.”
The foundation strives to positively impact the future of the province by eliminating challenges associated with food sources and/or nutritional adequacy. It is a resource for children and financially insecure households to receive free, nutritious meals. “By joining the board, I hope to advocate for children and contribute my professional experiences to benefit the families of our area.” she says.
Mrs. Parsons has lived in Newfoundland throughout her life, and her career has allowed her to travel across Canada and throughout the United States, Ireland and other parts of Europe. She believes in connection and uses her voices to champion the causes of underserved populations and promote workplace equality. Nicole has specialized in human resources for over twenty years and has been integral to important collective agreements and union negotiations.
Nicole Parsons is a graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland with a co-op Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree and Human Resources/Industrial Relations. She received her Harassment Investigation Level I & II, NL from Hill Advisory Services, and she attended the Strategic Financial Skills executive education courses through Southern Methodist University.
