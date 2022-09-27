Automotive Defense Specialists, Attorneys Focused on SMOG Technicians and SMOG Shops, Announces Informational Content
Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of top-rated SMOG tech and SMOG shop defense attorneys, is announcing new content.
If a SMOG technician walks into court without experienced legal support, they could say 'goodbye' to their career.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, team of top-rated SMOG tech and SMOG shop defense attorneys at https://automotivedefense.com/, is proud to announce new content for auto repair and smog technicians. The post explains the challenges of "going it alone" against powerful state agencies in California.
— William Ferreira
"If a SMOG technician walks into court without experienced legal support, they could say 'goodbye' to their career. Attorneys from the Bureau of Auto Repair are there to win with aggressive backing from the government," explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "Defendants don't have to do it alone, however, and realize they are over their heads. We know how to come to do our best to help our clients walk out of court with their SMOG career intact."
SMOG technicians and auto repair shops can review the new content by Automotive Defense Specialists at https://automotivedefense.com/2022/09/01/smog-technicians-can-suffer-bureau-of-automotive-repair-issues/. The recent article provides essential information for understanding a so-called "accusation" from the Bureau of Automotive Repair. The legal team supports technicians and auto repair shop owners with court cases, including the following: STAR invalidations or suspensions, SMOG citation defense, interim suspension orders, accusations, and felony auto defense. If criminal allegations are addressed without the help of an attorney, a SMOG shop could lose a STAR certification. The law firm will review each allegation from the Bureau of Auto Repair and provide the defendants with the best strategy to address the complexities of a dispute with the Bureau of Automotive Repair. SMOG technicians and auto repair shop owners ready to find support for a legal case can reach out to the firm for a no-obligation consultation at https://automotivedefense.com/consultation/.
SMOG TECHNICIAN DEFENSE ATTORNEYS HELP LEAD A PATH TO JUSTICE
Here is the background on this release. A hard-working SMOG testing and repair technician may get overwhelmed by the arrival of a Bureau of Auto Repair accusation, suspension, or citation. The charges on an accusation letter can seem ambiguous or confusing to the recipient. Stepping into a courtroom alone could increase one's disadvantage. An unprepared technician could end up being accused of wrongdoing by the Bureau of Auto Repair and lose a SMOG license. An auto shop owner could lose a STAR certification and have to close up a lucrative business. For these reasons, an experienced SMOG technician defense attorney team releases new informational content for the SMOG testing community. A top attorney can help evaluate a case and help defendants find the best path to fight a SMOG accusation in court.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, suspensions, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
