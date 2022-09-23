Stenner Wealth Partners+ Recognized as an Excellence Awardee in Wealth Professional 2022 Awards
Thane Stenner received recognition for excellence in the ICM Asset Management category for the 2022 Wealth Professional Awards.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ (SWP+) at CG Wealth Management Canada, has received the recognition of Excellence Awardee in the ICM Asset Management Award category for Advisor of the Year – Alternative Investments, in the 2022 Wealth Professional Awards.
As one of the leading wealth management firms in Canada, SWP+ was recognized for demonstrating brilliant alternative solutions to investments in asset classes beyond the traditional assets. The ICM Asset Management Award recognizes wealth management advisors who have displayed excellence over the last 12 months in alternative investment solutions and show exemplary business strategies to prospect and retain clients in innovative ways.
Stenner Wealth Partners+ has a broad understanding and deep knowledge of alternative investment opportunities such as private equity, fixed-income mutual funds, real estate infrastructure, commodities, hedge funds, and structured products.
“Our commitment and approach to our ultra-high-net-worth clients sets us apart in the industry,” says Stenner. “This award represents some of the ways that our advisory team is educating the industry on alternative strategies and regulatory compliance.”
Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning team of dedicated investment consultants and portfolio managers who collectively have a combined 85 years of experience preserving and efficiently managing key client relationships across Canada and the United States. As a CG Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a national advisory team with Canada’s largest independent wealth management firm. SWP+ engages with clients who have a net worth of at least $25M or have a minimum $10M CAD of investment capital.
Thane Stenner is the Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management and is cross border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. He previously acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he leads his team in managing portfolios for ultra high net worth clients. He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Mr. Stenner has recently launched a podcast entitled—Smart WealthTM with Thane Stenner—published by BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio.
