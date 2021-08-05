Thane Stenner Continues to Support the Spartan Foundation
Stenner's Support is Helping to Positively Impact the Lives of Trinity Western University AthletesVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thane Stenner – the Vancouver-based Director, Wealth Management, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Investment Advisor of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Canada and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management USA – is proud to offer his support to the Spartan Foundation, the premier organization supporting Trinity Western University athletics.
The Spartan Foundation is a Canadian registered non-profit organization that was formed by business leaders, alumni, and other supporters of Trinity Western University. The foundation aims to build the best university athletics program throughout Canada, and through this mission, empower the university’s student athletes with the tools and skills they need to become Complete Champions and the leaders of tomorrow, all with the purpose of furthering God’s Kingdom.
“All three of my kids attended Trinity Western University and were impacted by the Spartan Foundation, so the foundation has a special place in my heart,” said Thane. “So, although they are now all in their mid to late 20s, I still feel strongly attached to this great program. It is my sincere hope that my donation will help the university continue to build the best athletics program in all of Canada, allowing student-athletes to reach new heights.”
