Former Virginia Teacher Who Was Acquitted by a Jury of Alleged Sex Crime Has Agreed to Resolve Remaining Charge
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Fairfax (Virginia) Circuit Court accepted an agreement between Matthew Snell and the Commonwealth of Virginia under which the court deferred a finding of guilt for a period of two years. (Case number FE-2021-97.) During the two-year period, Mr. Snell cannot violate any criminal laws and cannot have contact with the complaining witness or the complaining witness’s family. Upon fulfillment of those terms, Mr. Snell’s charge will be reduced to a non-sex-related misdemeanor with no active jail time, and Mr. Snell will not be required to register as a sex offender.
Mr. Snell said: “Today rights a wrong that started 1078 days ago. Just like my not-guilty verdict from February 2022, today’s deal speaks clearly about the facade of justice and quality of evidence that Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office and the Fairfax County Police Department used to keep me locked in a cage for 963 of those days. While I bear no animosity, something needs to change. This does not seem like it should happen in the country that I deployed to protect. Again, thanks to my attorney, Damon D. Colbert, who fought for my rights when the Fairfax County Police Department and Steve Descano’s office could not be bothered.”
Damon D. Colbert
