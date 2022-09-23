California IDs For All

Published: Sep 23, 2022

Undocumented Californians will be able to obtain a State ID

Supporting economic inclusion and opportunity, street vendors will have easier access to health permits

SACRAMENTO – As other states cruelly target migrants and vilify immigration, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the signing of legislation that will support immigrants, advance equity, and expand opportunity.

What Does This Mean?

Undocumented Californians will be able to obtain a State ID, a critical step for inclusion and meaningful participation in our communities and economy.

Street vendors can more easily get local health permits, supporting better economic inclusion and opportunity.

Immigrant students will have improved access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and to ESL courses at community colleges. Additionally, immigrant student borrowers will have more options to finance their college educations.

Provides low-income Californians, regardless of their immigration status, eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters affecting basic human needs.

Access to community health workers and promotores who can facilitate and provide culturally and linguistically responsive care.

Cal/OSHA postings will be provided in various languages to protect workers and support safe workplaces.

An alternate plea scheme will be created for defendants charged with drug offenses, which mitigates particular harm for noncitizen Californians.

“California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status,” said Governor Newsom. “We’re a state of refuge – a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants. That’s why I’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day.”

A full list of the bills in the package can be found here:

AB 1232 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: English as a second language courses.

AB 1766 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Department of Motor Vehicles: driver’s licenses and identification cards.

AB 1777 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Migrant education: extended school year program: average daily attendance.

AB 2004 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – California DREAM Loan Program.

AB 2068 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Occupational safety and health: postings: spoken languages.

AB 2193 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Civil representation: immigration status.

AB 2195 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Crimes: nuisance.

AB 2697 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Medi-Cal: community health worker services.

SB 972 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – California Retail Food Code.

SB 1141 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Public postsecondary education: exemption from payment of nonresident tuition.

Last month, Governor Newsom signed SB 836 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), prohibiting the disclosure of a person’s immigration status in open court in a criminal case by any party unless approved by the judge.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

