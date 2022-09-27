H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. announces the signing of a distributor agreement with Space Perspective
- The first Travel Company to offer Space Perspective Flights in the Asian region -LOS ANGELES,, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. (CEO: Hideo Hatano) is announcing that they made an agreement of partnership with Space Perspective, Inc. to become an authorized agency to sell their products. They plan to sell tickets to Canada, and Japan. The sales agency in each country will be H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. for Canada, and QUALITA for Japan. In the Asian region, it is the first Travel Company to offer Space Perspective Flights.
“As we embark on a new frontier of space travel, we value our global travel partnerships. We are honored and excited to be able to make our flights available to the HIS clientele by partnering with QUALITA in Japan and Red Label Vacations in Canada.”
added Jane Poynter, Founder, and Co-CEO of Space Perspective
Space Perspective is the world’s first luxury spaceflight company, inviting explorers to experience a thrilling new perspective that only space can provide. Escorted to the edge of space inside Spaceship Neptune’s pressurized capsule propelled by a high-performance SpaceBalloon™, the ultra-comfortable, accessible, and gentle six-hour journey redefine space travel. The elegant and spacious capsule accommodates up to eight passengers and offers 360-degree panoramic views via the largest-ever patented windows. Explorers can soak in the beautiful views of the earth below and the dark vastness of space above aboard the world’s only zero-emissions, carbon-neutral spaceship.
Space Perspective is currently taking reservations for 2025 and beyond. The ticket price is $125,000 per person, and all ticket sales require payment of an initial refundable deposit of a minimum of $1,000 to hold the reservation. The ticket sales in Canada and Japan are scheduled to start later this year. More details to follow in the weeks to come.
About H.I.S. Group
Founded in 1980 in Japan, H.I.S. Group provides services all around travel. The multinational travel agency holds 297 branches in 61 countries and 113 cities across the globe. They have been active in the US for over 30 years, with offices in New York, California, Hawaii, Michigan, and Texas. HIS not only provides travel packages to customers around the world but also owns and operates companies in hotels, transportation, energy, robot, insurance, schools, and communication industries. H.I.S. USA Holding, Inc., is a company that operates the entire H.I.S. branches in North America but also seeks to find possibilities for the co-creation of new businesses with startup companies. The startup division is active on the West Coast, especially in Silicon Valley. Since 2019, HIS USA has invested and R&D on companies in and out of the travel industry. Some industries include; entertainment, energy, agriculture, robotics, and retail. H.I.S. Group has the capability to test new technologies/services before the products hit the intended market by using its worldwide network, its own OTA website, and the gargantuan theme park they own in Japan.
About Space Perspective
Space Perspective is the world's first luxury spaceflight experience company, led by industry luminaries Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum. Starting in late 2024 Space Perspective will take Explorers to space inside Spaceship Neptune's pressurized capsule propelled by a high-performance SpaceBalloon™ without using rocket fuel or high G forces.
