House Democrats Put People Over Politics; Vote to Support Safe Communities

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER This week, House Democrats continued our commitment to putting People Over Politics and working to lower costs, create better-paying jobs, and build safer communities. I spoke in Pittsburgh earlier today about House Democrats’ historic record of success during the 117th Congress and our continued commitment to ensuring that workers have what they need to Make It In America. Together with President Biden and Senate Democrats, we’re building a table of security and opportunity for American workers and their families while ensuring that American businesses can compete and grow.

In addition, this week, House Democrats passed four critical public safety bills. These bills take a comprehensive approach to keeping our communities safe by ensuring small and medium-sized police departments receive the federal funding and support they deserve while maintaining accountability, authorizing new federal grants for mental-health crisis response, investing in community violence interruption programs, and providing additional funds to solve unsolved gun crimes and ensure justice for victims. I am grateful to Reps. Gottheimer, Horsford, Porter, and Demings for authoring these important pieces of legislation that will help to ensure Americans feel safe in their communities and that law enforcement agencies are well-trained and well-resourced.



Finally, the House took action on the bipartisan Presidential Election Reform Act. This crucial legislation bolsters our democracy by clarifying ambiguities in our electoral system and ensuring Congress fulfills its sacred duty to uphold our elections. I thank Rep. Zoe Lofgren and Rep. Liz Cheney for their work on this bill and their service to our democracy as Members of the Select Committee on the January 6th Attack on the Capitol.

I look forward to continuing House Democrats’ work on behalf of the American people next week.

Sincerely yours,



Steny H. Hoyer

