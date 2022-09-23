Hanwha Techwin Develops New Video Embedded EHR Remote Sitter Integration

Hanwha Techwin IP Cameras integrate with hospitals' Epic remote sitter platform for intelligent monitoring of patients

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanwha Techwin a global supplier of IP video surveillance solutions, today announced that it has integrated its intelligent IP cameras with Epic Systems' new remote sitting video platform called E-CAL. Thanks to this integration, hospitals will be able to perform 24/7 centralized patient monitoring and conduct remote observation of high-risk patient rooms, acute care patients and specialized units.

Epic Systems is one of the largest global providers of health information technology and EHR (Electronic Health Record) to hospitals, health systems and other types of medical facilities. The Epic EHR software is designed to help healthcare facilities handle the day-to-day clinical operations and management of patient records and enhance patient care.

The integrated system features a specific Hanwha pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera. This type of specialized camera will enable hospital staff to remotely check in on patients and keep an eye on various in-room equipment and monitors using custom presets to move the camera lens to specific areas of the room.

The integration also includes two-way real-time audio and communication from the remote sitter platform workstation to the patient room. The speaker and microphone will be ceiling-mounted in each room and connected to the remote sitter platform. This will give the hospital the ability to quickly give audible notifications and instructions to the patient in bed from the remote sitter platform.

Hospitals can also configure the remote sitter system to be used with a video mobile cart unit with a Hanwha camera, speaker and microphone and other features added as needed.

Hanwha will assist hospitals and their systems integrators with deploying the necessary hardware and licenses and final configuring and programming. The Epic approved and ready cameras and audio devices are now available from authorized Hanwha resellers and distributors.

