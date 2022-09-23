Yellow September is here, and Rony Jabour is leading the charge.

Rony Jabour, a safety and health specialist with over 15 years of experience in the field, has led a suicide prevention campaign in the United States this month.

September is a month of important mobilization around the world on the subject of mental health. The initiative has been named Yellow September, and it was launched to raise awareness about mental disorders and suicide prevention.

In partnership with the Brazilian Worker Center, US Department of Labor (OSHA) and United Safety Net, Rony Jabour and Peter Barletta led a lecture on the subject on September 14th in Boston-MA. The event was free of charge and simulcasted online for people all around the world.

Rony Jabour also led a lot of events in person this month in The USA about suicide prevention in the workplace.

The findings associated with Yellow September are quite concerning. The Pan American Health Organization estimates that more than one billion individuals throughout the world suffer from some form of psychological disorder. Depression (affecting about 300 million people), bipolar affective disorder (affecting approximately 60 million people), dementia (affecting approximately 50 million people), and schizophrenia (affecting 23 million people) are among the most common disorders. The organization also states that over 800,000 individuals kill themselves each year, which equates to one death by suicide every 40 seconds. When it comes to the construction industry in the United States, the stats are likewise concerning: according to a report published in July by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the suicide rate for construction workers is the second highest of all industries.

According to the data, there are 53.3 suicides for every 100,000 people who work in the construction industry. Compared to the national suicide rate of 12.93 per 100,000, this is a striking disparity.

The recent suicide rate of employees working in the construction industry has reached a record high, causing many to question the state of mental health in this sector. It is precisely with the aim of reducing these numbers that Rony Jabour is leading this very relevant movement.

"I think this sort of activity is vital for two reasons: first, it teaches employees to detect the indicators of mental problems, which can lead to suicide; and second, it encourages employees to take action when they see such signs. Furthermore, it shows them how to cope with trauma, how to approach someone who is going through this time, how to start a dialogue with them, and how to provide them a way to release their emotions. Another thing that has to be done is to ensure that the individual who is going through this experience is aware that he is not alone and that others, including his coworkers and the leadership of the company, are there to assist him,” he emphasized.

"It is absolutely essential that we talk about this inside the work environment so that people are aware that it is a place where they may ask for support," he further added.

