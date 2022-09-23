Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,556 in the last 365 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust NXDT ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares NXDT ("Preferred Shares") of $0.34375 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022, to Preferred shareholders of record at the close of business September 23, 2022.

The Company previously announced the pricing of the Preferred Shares offering on January 8, 2021 under the Company's prior name, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund or NHF. The Preferred Shares were issued on January 8, 2021 (the "Issuance Date") and commenced trading on January 8, 2021. The initial dividend accumulated from the Issuance Date.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company assigned an investment grade corporate rating of BBB- to the Series A Preferred Shares. Dividends and distributions on the Series A Preferred Shares are cumulative from their original issue date at the annual rate of 5.50% of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

Contacts

Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
jgraham@nexpoint.com

Lucy Bannon
Chief Communications Officer
lbannon@nexpoint.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-announces-preferred-stock-dividend-301632466.html

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

You just read:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.