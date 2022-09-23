New Cigar Lounge in Brunswick Puts the "Smoke" in Smoketown

Traveling Bros. Cigars opens its first lounge in historic railroad downtown

BRUNSWICK, Md., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two best friends are determined to reignite the flame downtown Brunswick once had by adding a premium cigar lounge to the town's revitalization plans. Owners Brad Zaretsky and Dave Durman see the cigar lounge as an opportunity to connect and build a stronger community while sharing their love for the culture behind cigars.

"A single cigar is touched by over 300 hands before it ends up in yours. Just like everyone who smokes a cigar, each cigar comes with its own culture, journey, and story. That's why we chose Brunswick as our first location to open Traveling Bros. Cigars. From the rich historic culture of the town to the diversity of its residents, a cigar lounge in Brunswick is the perfect place to celebrate that history and share those stories. Most of all, nothing can compare to the life-long friends you meet at a lounge, just like how I met my best friend, Brad," said Durman.

Brunswick's Mayor, Nathan Brown, has given his support of Traveling Bros. Cigars and stated the potential impact it could have on the revitalization of Main Street. "Brunswick is very excited to welcome Traveling Bros. Cigars to our community! The city has been hard at work to attract new and unique businesses to our community and, more specifically, to our downtown corridor. Traveling Bros. brings just that. Our hard work at revitalization efforts, coupled with historic investments, is really beginning to pay off and we are starting to see the results downtown. We can't wait to see what comes next," said Mayor Brown.

Traveling Bros. Cigars' ribbon cutting ceremony is Friday, September 23rd at 10am. The entire community is invited to join. "This has been a dream of mine for forever. I can't believe I finally get to flip over the 'We're Open' sign on September 23rd. We can't wait to be a part of this community and share our passion with everyone," said Zaretsky.

