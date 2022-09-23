Submit Release
37 new lawyers admitted to N.D. bar

 

Led by Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, the new North Dakota lawyers take the Constitutional Oath in a Sept. 23 ceremony at the State Capitol.

Thirty-seven new lawyers were admitted to the bar. They are: 

Austin Artz

Noelle Berkelman

Samantha Blixt

Haylee Borgen

Tia Bossert

Joshua Breeze

Kylee Carlin

Brooke Chilla        

Krista Christopherson

Dominic Davis

Connor Delaney

Dierra Diegel       

Dylan Evans

Lacey Garrison

Sarah Green

Crystal Gumieny    

Colin Hennessy

Megan Hogue

Ethan Johnson

Bennett Lystad       

Alexis Madlom

Cara Mund

AnnaLisa Nash

Patricia Olaleye    

Samantha Schmidt

John Schmitz

Rainey Selvig

Kylie Sollie         

Jacob Strinden

Claire Thompson

Zachary Tomczik    

Zachary Wall

Erik Wallevand

Matthew Wermerskirchen 

Jennifer Williams

David Wischer

Katherine Wong

