Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Winners of FAFSA Challenge

Governor Ned Lamont

09/16/2022

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Winners of the 2021-22 FAFSA Challenge, Launch Year 3 of the Program

Building on Successes in First Two Years, Connecticut Kicks off Third Year of FAFSA Challenge

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today celebrated schools and districts around Connecticut for successfully improving Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates through the Connecticut State Department of Education’s second annual FAFSA Challenge. They also announced the continuation of the FAFSA Challenge during the 2022-23 school year.

FAFSA is the form that high school seniors submit to determine financial aid eligibility for higher education. Completing the form is one of the best predictors of whether students will enroll in higher education. The FAFSA Challenge is an annual competition the state holds to encourage school districts to increase their FAFSA completion rates in an effort to encourage students to seek postsecondary education.

During the 2021-22 school year, 40 high schools across 19 districts participated in the FAFSA Challenge. On average, participating schools increased FAFSA completion rates by more than 8 percentage points, from 41.9% in 2020-21 to 50.1% in 2021-22. During that same time, statewide FAFSA rates rose slightly from 54.9% to 56.4%. In total, 38 of the 40 challenge high schools saw year-over-year increases, and 30 of the 40 challenge high schools met or exceeded the five-point growth goal.

FAFSA completion rates among students eligible for free or reduced-priced meals increased by nearly seven points, which is likely attributable to the success of the many schools participating in the FAFSA Challenge that serve a disproportionately larger number of students from low-income families. In addition to these aggregate improvements, several schools received the Governor’s Award for the greatest percentage-point growth and the Commissioner’s Award for the highest overall completion rates, based on their senior class size (small, medium, and large).

Governor’s Award Recipients

Commissioner’s Award Recipients

FAFSA Challenge Schools

Bridgeport Military Academy, Bridgeport Public Schools (Small)

Bassick High School, Bridgeport Public Schools (Medium)

Bristol Eastern High School, Bristol Public Schools (Large)

Ansonia High School, Ansonia Public Schools (Small)

Torrington High School, Torrington Public Schools (Medium)

Enfield High School, Enfield Public Schools (Large)

All Other Schools

Synergy Alternative Program, East Hartford Public Schools* (Small)

Waterbury Career Academy, Waterbury Public Schools (Medium)

Francis T. Maloney High School, Meriden Public Schools (Large)

Amistad Academy, Achievement First (Small)

Waterbury Career Academy, Waterbury Public Schools (Medium)

South Windsor High School, South Windsor Public Schools (Large)


*Winner of the 2020-2021 Connecticut FAFSA Challenge

“We are incredibly proud of the progress made again this year in increasing FAFSA completion rates and closing opportunity gaps,” Governor Lamont said. “Our administration remains committed to increasing postsecondary enrollment rates, particularly among first-generation, low-income, and minority students. I commend the award winners and all FAFSA Challenge participants for their efforts to support students in achieving their college and career goals.”

During the FAFSA Challenge Year 2 Celebration and Year 3 Kick-Off event that held today at Ansonia High School in Ansonia (a Commissioner’s Award recipient), Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker announced the continuation of the FAFSA Challenge during the 2022-23 school year. All 73 eligible schools for 2022-23 are encouraged to apply online by September 30, 2022. The Connecticut State Department of Education will also continue its partnership with the Connecticut RISE Network, a local education nonprofit, to provide coaching and professional learning experiences for participating schools and educators.

“The FAFSA Challenge has been a great source of hope and innovation over the past two years, resulting in an increased number of students eligible to receive federal financial aid for post-secondary education,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “Through initiatives like the FAFSA Challenge, we are igniting students’ passion to pursue their goals and dreams while becoming successful members of society. When we remove barriers and increase access, the sky is truly not the limit for all of our students.”

Governor Lamont initiated the first FAFSA Challenge during the 2020-21 school year in response to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on lowering completion and college enrollment rates and to address the general issues around college access and affordability, particularly for historically marginalized student groups. FAFSA completion is strongly associated with postsecondary enrollment. With more than 70% of Connecticut jobs requiring some form of education beyond a high school diploma, students who complete a FAFSA are 84% more likely to be enrolled in postsecondary education that those who did not complete the FAFSA.

Schools eligible for the 2022-23 FAFSA Challenge can register for an informational webinar hosted by CSDE on September 21, 2022.

For more information on the Connecticut FAFSA Challenge, including a link to the Year 3 application, visit portal.ct.gov/SDE/Performance/FAFSA-Completion.


2022-23 Eligible FAFSA Challenge Schools

  • A.I. Prince Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Branford High School, Branford School District
  • Bristol Central High School, Bristol School District
  • Bulkeley High School, Hartford School District
  • Bullard-Havens Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Bunnell High School, Stratford School District
  • Central High School, Bridgeport School District
  • Civic Leadership High School, Capitol Region Education Council
  • Connecticut River Academy at Goodwin University, Goodwin University Educational Services (GUES)
  • Crosby High School, Waterbury School District
  • Danbury High School, Danbury School District
  • Derby High School, Derby School District
  • E.C. Goodwin Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • E.O. Smith High School, Regional School District 19
  • East Haven High School, East Haven School District
  • East Windsor High School, East Windsor School District
  • Eli Whitney Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Ella T. Grasso Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Emmett O'Brien Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Great Oaks Charter School, Great Oaks Charter School District
  • Great Path Academy at MCC, Hartford School District
  • Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts High School - Full Day, Capitol Region Education Council
  • Griswold High School, Griswold School District
  • H.C. Wilcox Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • H.H. Ellis Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Hamden High School, Hamden School District
  • Hartford Public High School, Hartford School District
  • Henry Abbott Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Howell Cheney Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • J.M. Wright Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • James Hillhouse High School, New Haven School District
  • John F. Kennedy High School, Waterbury School District
  • Killingly High School, Killingly School District
  • Ledyard High School, Ledyard School District
  • Manchester High School, Manchester School District
  • Metropolitan Business Academy, New Haven School District
  • Middletown High School, Middletown School District
  • Montville High School, Montville School District
  • Naugatuck High School, Naugatuck School District
  • New Britain High School Satellite Careers Academy, New Britain School District
  • New Britain High School, New Britain School District
  • New Haven Academy, New Haven School District
  • New London High School, New London School District
  • Newington High School, Newington School District
  • Norwalk High School, Norwalk School District
  • Norwich Free Academy, Norwich Free Academy District
  • Norwich Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Old Saybrook Senior High School, Old Saybrook School District
  • Oliver Wolcott Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Pathways Academy of Technology and Design, Hartford School District
  • Plainfield High School, Plainfield School District
  • Plainville High School, Plainville School District
  • Platt Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Pomperaug Regional High School, Regional School District 15
  • Putnam High School, Putnam School District
  • Rockville High School, Vernon School District
  • Stamford High School, Stamford School District
  • Stratford High School, Stratford School District
  • Terryville High School, Plymouth School District
  • Vinal Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • W.F. Kaynor Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Wamogo Regional High School, Regional School District 6
  • Warren Harding High School, Bridgeport School District
  • Waterford High School, Waterford School District
  • Weaver High School, Hartford School District
  • West Haven High School, West Haven School District
  • Westhill High School, Stamford School District
  • Wheeler High School, North Stonington School District
  • Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven School District
  • Wilby High School, Waterbury School District
  • Windham High School, Windham School District
  • Windham Technical High School, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
  • Windsor High School, Windsor School District

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Winners of FAFSA Challenge

