Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Winners of FAFSA Challenge

Press Releases

09/16/2022

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Winners of the 2021-22 FAFSA Challenge, Launch Year 3 of the Program

Building on Successes in First Two Years, Connecticut Kicks off Third Year of FAFSA Challenge

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today celebrated schools and districts around Connecticut for successfully improving Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates through the Connecticut State Department of Education’s second annual FAFSA Challenge. They also announced the continuation of the FAFSA Challenge during the 2022-23 school year.

FAFSA is the form that high school seniors submit to determine financial aid eligibility for higher education. Completing the form is one of the best predictors of whether students will enroll in higher education. The FAFSA Challenge is an annual competition the state holds to encourage school districts to increase their FAFSA completion rates in an effort to encourage students to seek postsecondary education.

During the 2021-22 school year, 40 high schools across 19 districts participated in the FAFSA Challenge. On average, participating schools increased FAFSA completion rates by more than 8 percentage points, from 41.9% in 2020-21 to 50.1% in 2021-22. During that same time, statewide FAFSA rates rose slightly from 54.9% to 56.4%. In total, 38 of the 40 challenge high schools saw year-over-year increases, and 30 of the 40 challenge high schools met or exceeded the five-point growth goal.

FAFSA completion rates among students eligible for free or reduced-priced meals increased by nearly seven points, which is likely attributable to the success of the many schools participating in the FAFSA Challenge that serve a disproportionately larger number of students from low-income families. In addition to these aggregate improvements, several schools received the Governor’s Award for the greatest percentage-point growth and the Commissioner’s Award for the highest overall completion rates, based on their senior class size (small, medium, and large).

Governor’s Award Recipients Commissioner’s Award Recipients FAFSA Challenge Schools Bridgeport Military Academy, Bridgeport Public Schools (Small) Bassick High School, Bridgeport Public Schools (Medium) Bristol Eastern High School, Bristol Public Schools (Large) Ansonia High School, Ansonia Public Schools (Small) Torrington High School, Torrington Public Schools (Medium) Enfield High School, Enfield Public Schools (Large) All Other Schools Synergy Alternative Program, East Hartford Public Schools* (Small) Waterbury Career Academy, Waterbury Public Schools (Medium) Francis T. Maloney High School, Meriden Public Schools (Large) Amistad Academy, Achievement First (Small) Waterbury Career Academy, Waterbury Public Schools (Medium) South Windsor High School, South Windsor Public Schools (Large)

*Winner of the 2020-2021 Connecticut FAFSA Challenge

“We are incredibly proud of the progress made again this year in increasing FAFSA completion rates and closing opportunity gaps,” Governor Lamont said. “Our administration remains committed to increasing postsecondary enrollment rates, particularly among first-generation, low-income, and minority students. I commend the award winners and all FAFSA Challenge participants for their efforts to support students in achieving their college and career goals.”

During the FAFSA Challenge Year 2 Celebration and Year 3 Kick-Off event that held today at Ansonia High School in Ansonia (a Commissioner’s Award recipient), Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker announced the continuation of the FAFSA Challenge during the 2022-23 school year. All 73 eligible schools for 2022-23 are encouraged to apply online by September 30, 2022. The Connecticut State Department of Education will also continue its partnership with the Connecticut RISE Network, a local education nonprofit, to provide coaching and professional learning experiences for participating schools and educators.

“The FAFSA Challenge has been a great source of hope and innovation over the past two years, resulting in an increased number of students eligible to receive federal financial aid for post-secondary education,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “Through initiatives like the FAFSA Challenge, we are igniting students’ passion to pursue their goals and dreams while becoming successful members of society. When we remove barriers and increase access, the sky is truly not the limit for all of our students.”

Governor Lamont initiated the first FAFSA Challenge during the 2020-21 school year in response to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on lowering completion and college enrollment rates and to address the general issues around college access and affordability, particularly for historically marginalized student groups. FAFSA completion is strongly associated with postsecondary enrollment. With more than 70% of Connecticut jobs requiring some form of education beyond a high school diploma, students who complete a FAFSA are 84% more likely to be enrolled in postsecondary education that those who did not complete the FAFSA.

Schools eligible for the 2022-23 FAFSA Challenge can register for an informational webinar hosted by CSDE on September 21, 2022.

For more information on the Connecticut FAFSA Challenge, including a link to the Year 3 application, visit portal.ct.gov/SDE/Performance/FAFSA-Completion.