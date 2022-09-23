Attorney General Moody Activates Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Depression Nine Approaches Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline with Tropical Depression Nine approaching the state. The activation comes following Governor Ron DeSantis’s

state-of-emergency

declaration for 24 counties. In areas covered by the state of emergency, Floridians can report instances of severe price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm. Florida’s price gouging law only applies to commodities and services essential to preparing for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Floridians should prepare now with Tropical Depression Nine moving closer to our state. If anyone suspects price gouging, report it to my office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, filing online at MyFloridaLegal.com or using our free No Scam reporting app.”

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and storm-related services needed as a direct result of the event.

The state of emergency for Tropical Depression Nine is declared for the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app , visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. Attorney General Moody’s No Scam app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices through the app store by searching No Scam.



For tips on reporting price gouging, click here .

For more information on price gouging, click here .

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period. In addition to the civil penalties for price gouging, state law criminalizes the sale of goods and services to the public without possession of a business tax receipt.

To download Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging brochure in English, click here . To download the Spanish version, click here .