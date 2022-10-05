Fr. Matt Foley STEM Center Blessing at St. James School in Arlington Heights

Student from St. James in SmartLab Staff at the St. James SmartLab Dedication St. James Student Working on a Project

LONGMONT, CO, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. James School in Arlington Heights, IL, recently blessed their newly renovated, state-of-the-art, K-8th grade STEM center. The center was dedicated to former Pastor, Fr. Matt Foley, at the request of a generous anonymous donor, who fully funded the highly technical center.

The new lab space has been in the making for over two years. Despite time setbacks from a pesky pandemic, St. James School remains a leader in Catholic education and 21st century teaching and learning. The center not only provides a range of equipment for student engagement, including a 3-D printer, full-spectrum laser engraver, CNC machine, and a drone, but it is also visually beautiful--all thanks to a St. James School parent and artist, Maria Rafidia. Maria has offered her time and talent to create a life-size 10’x40’ mural in the space to inspire student creativity.

“In a world where science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are critical to so many fields of study and careers, it’s essential that every student is presented with opportunities to experience these content areas in a unique, self-directed, problem-solving approach. We believe these opportunities will guide students to become critically thinking problem solvers and make educated decisions about their future career path,” said Gina Zebron, St. James School Ed. Tech. Coordinator and organizer of the STEM center. The program, in collaboration with Creative Learning Systems, aligns with St. James School’s commitment to meeting the unique and diverse needs of each learner while helping to develop their spiritual, intellectual and emotional growth.

“The Fr. Matt Foley STEM Center is another example of how our entire St. James Community came together to create a learning space that will greatly benefit our students for years to come,” shared St. James School Principal, Mike Kendrick. “Already we have seen our students show genuine enthusiasm and excitement when having the opportunity to participate in the learning activities provided by our STEM center.”

STEM Center Facilitator, Cristina Castaldi, says the SmartLab is creating a very positive buzz for students and staff. “Students learn through collaborative STEM projects, which encourages them to take ownership over the learning process. They get to learn essential tech skills and knowledge through the 8 systems of technology: circuitry, computer graphics, digital communications, mechanics & structures, robotics & control technology, scientific data &

analysis, software engineering, and sustainability.”

With the new STEM center exceeding the curiosities of even the most tech-savvy student and a curriculum that is designed to meet Standards for Common Core, College and Career Readiness, NGSS, ISTE, and CSTA, St. James School students will be critically thinking, creatively solving problems, and collaborating for success!

“May what they learn here create a better world tomorrow.” - Fr. Matt Foley.

