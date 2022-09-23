37 new lawyers admitted to N.D. bar

Led by Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, the new North Dakota lawyers take the Constitutional Oath in a Sept. 23 ceremony at the State Capitol.

Thirty-seven new lawyers were admitted to the bar. They are:

Austin Artz

Noelle Berkelman

Samantha Blixt

Haylee Borgen

Tia Bossert

Joshua Breeze

Kylee Carlin

Brooke Chilla

Krista Christopherson

Dominic Davis

Connor Delaney

Dierra Diegel

Dylan Evans

Lacey Garrison

Sarah Green

Crystal Gumieny

Colin Hennessy

Megan Hogue

Ethan Johnson

Bennett Lystad

Alexis Madlom

Cara Mund

AnnaLisa Nash

Patricia Olaleye

Samantha Schmidt

John Schmitz

Rainey Selvig

Kylie Sollie

Jacob Strinden

Claire Thompson

Zachary Tomczik

Zachary Wall

Erik Wallevand

Matthew Wermerskirchen

Jennifer Williams

David Wischer

Katherine Wong