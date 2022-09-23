37 new lawyers admitted to N.D. bar

Led by Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, the new North Dakota lawyers take the Constitutional Oath in a Sept. 23 ceremony at the State Capitol.
Thirty-seven new lawyers were admitted to the bar. They are:
Austin Artz
Noelle Berkelman
Samantha Blixt
Haylee Borgen
Tia Bossert
Joshua Breeze
Kylee Carlin
Brooke Chilla
Krista Christopherson
Dominic Davis
Connor Delaney
Dierra Diegel
Dylan Evans
Lacey Garrison
Sarah Green
Crystal Gumieny
Colin Hennessy
Megan Hogue
Ethan Johnson
Bennett Lystad
Alexis Madlom
Cara Mund
AnnaLisa Nash
Patricia Olaleye
Samantha Schmidt
John Schmitz
Rainey Selvig
Kylie Sollie
Jacob Strinden
Claire Thompson
Zachary Tomczik
Zachary Wall
Erik Wallevand
Matthew Wermerskirchen
Jennifer Williams
David Wischer
Katherine Wong