Music Video Promotion – Working with HIP Video Promo makes it easy

Watch this commercial to learn more about the services HIP Video Promo offers and how we can work together!

SOUTH RIVER, NJ, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longevity is a rare thing in any business. In the music industry, it's practically unheard of. Continuing relevance requires a combination of vision and flexibility.

At HIP Video Promo, we don't boast too often about what we've done. We're inclined to let the facts speak for themselves. We remain what we've always been: the undisputed leader in independent music video promotion, pledging our allegiance and dedication to nobody but the artists we serve.

Since the year 2000, we've promoted more than 4,200 music videos. We've partnered with legendary artists and bands like Pearl Jam, T-Pain, Elvis Costello, Morrissey, and Pixies. We've assisted with the ascendancy of artists like Paramore, Maroon 5, Sia, 30 Second To Mars, Justina Valentine, and The Lumineers.

But HIP Video Promo is not just a music video promotion company. We also assist our clients with Spotify promotion, social media marketing, and YouTube playlist pitching. And, we offer services that provide video production and promotion all in the same place, for music videos and lyric videos alike.

Whether placing songs and visuals on prominent music blogs or regularly placing clips on MTV, MTVU, BET, REVOLT, and other familiar outlets, we've outlasted many other industry players.

As viewing habits have continued to evolve, so has our focus. With so many moving parts to consider influencing the formation of new platforms and exposure opportunities, Darwinism transpires. If you don't adapt and embrace the new and shiny trends of the time, surviving and beating out your competition is completely out of the picture.

That's why HIP stays ahead of the curve: we learn the ropes and tools of the trade, so our talented clients don't have to. Teaming up with us takes out all the guesswork, as the team's portfolio of experience and productive relationships allow new music videos to connect with the maximum number of new fans possible in a way that truly moves the needle in artists' professional careers.

How do we do it, and how did we get so good at it? Well, the members of the championship team at HIP are fully ensconced as musicians and creatives outside the office. We personally understand the components of the mind, heart, and soul that go into making remarkable music and crafting full-fledged videos to go with them. On the one hand, we work tirelessly, recognizing Boris Becker's words, "Every time you are not practicing, someone else is" - but on the other hand, we love what we do, so we never work a day in our lives.

To learn more about how we can help you with your project, reach out to Andy Gesner, the owner and president of HIP. He is available to speak to you by calling 732-613-1779 or emailing info@hipvideopromo.com.

Read more on HIP Video Promo's website

Follow HIP Video Promo on Twitter

Follow HIP Video Promo on Instagram