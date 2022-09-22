Submit Release
Senator Wayne Fontana Announces $220,000 for Riverfront Project in Neville Township

Allegheny County- September 22, 2022 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced a $220,000 grant for Neville Township awarded by the Commonwealth Finance Authority (CFA).

“I’m happy to see state funding allocated to an important project in Neville Township,” said Senator Wayne Fontana. “Supporting infrastructure in Allegheny County includes investing in the maintenance and creation of outdoor spaces and waterways. Our communities are at their best when we have high quality and functioning greenways and recreation areas that complement the hard infrastructure that supports transportation and businesses.”

Additional CFA grants were awarded in Sen. Fontana’s district, including:

  • Borough of Green Tree, Green Tree Borough Pollutant Reduction Plan Improvements- $275,000
  • Castle Shannon Borough, Park Master Plan Implementation, Phase 2- $125,000
  • Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Allegheny Commons North Park Promenade- $92,000

More information about CFA grants and programs are available online.

