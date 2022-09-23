Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,543 in the last 365 days.

Senator Santarsiero, Representative Davis Announce $255,000 for Bristol Township Watershed Restoration

BUCKS COUNTY  September 23, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and State Representative Tina Davis (D-141) announced today that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project.

The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the existing swales and prevent the flow of sediment into the creek.

“Vegetated bioswales are an environmentally-friendly way to manage stormwater runoff and protect water quality in our local creeks,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “Solutions like what Bristol Township is implementing here will preserve our natural resources while strengthening our infrastructure to combat increasingly severe weather.”

Bristol Township Manager Randee Elton described the project, noting, “With this funding, the Township has the opportunity to implement stormwater projects in an effort to reduce sediment in our waterways.  The focus area is along the wooded section of Mill Creek adjacent to the Plumbridge Drive. The existing swales exhibit signs of severe erosion occurring and lacks vegetation which allows sediment to flow directly into Mill Creek. The proposed installation of vegetated swales will improve Mill Creek to protect water quality, promote groundwater recharge, and provide a reduction of pollutants to the waterways.”

“This state grant award will help implement the Plumbridge BMP Vegetated Bioswales project in Bristol Township whose goal is to reduce runoff and ensure that it is cleaner and better for the environment,” Davis said. “As we are affected by increasingly violent storms due to climate change, we must be innovative and resourceful in our approaches to mitigating their impact on our communities.  This money will help us implement one such innovation in Bristol Township’s infrastructure.”

Council President Craig Bowen said, “The Township of Bristol is committed to preserving its natural resources and with the acceptance of this grant funding we are one step closer to that goal.”

For more information on the Watershed Restoration and Protection Program, visit the DCED website.

###

You just read:

Senator Santarsiero, Representative Davis Announce $255,000 for Bristol Township Watershed Restoration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.