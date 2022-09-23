Thousands rally at the UN, voice support for Iran uprising, condemn Raisi’s UN presence

Iranian Americans rally outside the U.N. in support of Protests for Regime Change in Iran Iranian Americans protest near Raisi's hotel in New York City, 09/20/2022 A memorial set up for Mahsa Amini at the entrance of the UN Rally area

Some 3,000 Iranian Americans rallied in New York to denounce Raisi, stand in solidarity with the ongoing nationwide protests calling for Iran regime change

Mahsa is not dead, Mahsa has become the spark for the current uprising for regime change” — Dr. Ashraf Zadshir, California Society for Democracy in Iran (CSDI)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands rally at the UN, voice support for Iran uprising, condemn Raisi’s UN presenceNew York, September 23, 2022 – Capping a weeklong series of exhibitions and daily picket lines, some 3,000 Iranian Americans from 40 U.S. states held a major rally at New York’s Dag Hammarskjold Plaza to denounce Raisi and stand in solidarity with the ongoing nationwide protests calling for regime change in Iran.According to the latest reports by the main Iranian opposition group, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), dozens have been killed by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in protests in over 100 cities and 30 provinces in Iran.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), told rally participants that across Iran, “the brave protesters have shaken the pillars of Khamenei’s oppressive rule with their chants of “From Kurdistan to Tehran, Iran is drenched in blood.” She aded, “Khamenei is himself in the throes of death. The public’s enormous hatred toward Ebrahim Raisi , as well as the decay and decline of the IRGC, signal the clerical regime’s end.” The struggle and sacrifice of the MEK and Resistance Units, in contrast, “give people hope and encourage them to prepare for the final uprising.” Mrs. Rajavi urged immediate UN action, "regarding the clerical regime’s crimes against women, especially the crimes and daily killings by the mullahs’ guidance patrol.” Of note since the rally, the United States has placed sanctions on Iran’s “morality police.”Former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman said the choice is clear and, “There is an alternative. It’s time to acknowledge that the regime in Iran will not change. It is time for us to change the regime and free the people of Iran. The resistance within the country bravely grows stronger, supported by the NCRI.”Former Senator Robert Torricelli (D-NJ) denounced Raisi and his regime’s terror operations. He then directed his remarks at the rulers in Tehran and said, “Joining me today to speak to you is Senator Lieberman and Senator Brownback. To the regime, take note of who they are and what they represent. Democrats and Republicans, we as Americans are united…we are as united for a free Iran as we are for a free Ukraine.”Ambassador Sam Brownback, the former Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, and former Governor said, “The people of Iran are rising to claim their rightful place as a free people.” Raisi he said, “doesn’t deserve to address the UN. He deserves to be tried for the crimes he committed against his own people.” With the growing protest and opposition movement he added, “the boiling point has been reached. The desire for change can no longer be contained.”Ms. Kira Rudik, a leading Ukrainian parliamentarian said, “We are here to support each other as the free nations of Ukraine and Iran, People of free Iran. During these seven months [since the invasion of Ukraine], there were tough times when we didn’t know if there was hope. During these times, I told myself what Mrs. Rajavi told me: We can and we must.”Dr. Siamack Shojai, an Iranian American Economist and Educator said, “To the policymakers in the US and UN and EU capitals: regardless of which party is in the White House, I request that you look at history and see that the policy of appeasement will not stop the mullahs from acquiring nuclear weapons and will endanger the lives of millions of Iranians. We need regime change.”Professor Kazem Kazeronian noted, “The cries of anger that we hear in Iran today is not the voice of a mourning nation. It is the manifestation of a nation risen for change. This is the result of more than 40 years of persistence and resistance…It is a resistance movement that has a plan, organization, leadership, and more importantly, has made sacrifices.”Former political prisoner Mrs. Sheila Neinavaei, who came face-to-face with Raisi at the “Death Commission” in 1988, said in her remarks, “Last week, we witnessed the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the regime on bogus charges of violating hijab rules and killed a few hours later.Doctor Firouz Daneshgari, a Surgeon at Case Western Reserve University said, “I am addressing you as a former political prisoner who has been tortured and witnessed the murders committed by Raisi. He is a murderer who has no place among world leaders.”Ashraf Zadshir, MD, a California based researcher and physician decried Mahsa Amini’s senseless death in the hands of IRGC and said, “But Mahsa is not dead, Mahsa has become the spark for the current uprising for regime change.” She credited Maryam Rajavi and leadership of women in the Iranian resistance with inspiring a new generation of women and girls who lead the movement for democratic and secular republic in Iran.Bishop Robert Stearns, the Founder and Executive Director of Eagles’ Wings, said, “People from many different faiths and religions can unite around this. It is time for the tyrant Raisi to go…We say Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan is the path to freedom.” Reverend Dr. Marcus Miranda, President/CEO of New York State Chaplain Task Force said, “Raisi continues to use execution to silence the majority in Iran.”Seena Saiedian, a student at UC Berkeley and a member of OIAC’s young professionals chapter reminded rally participants that, “Iranian society is so explosive than anything can trigger another major uprising and nationwide protest. And Mahsa’s death did just that."Kiana Afshar, a UVA graduate, also Member of OIAC's Young Professionals said, “Chants denouncing the brutality of the government ring across the cities of Iran, clearly showing the collective despair and anger of the Iranian people against Raisi, Khamenei and the Mullahs.”Millad, a young Iranian American flutist played a number of memorable Iranian themes. A large exhibition, containing thousands of pictures of the victims of the 1988 massacre as well as memorial for Mahsa Amini lined the the rally’s entrance.

Iranian Americans Protest Against Ebrahim Raisi in New York