Spiros Margaris and CARL hedge fund platform partner to bring all accredited investors a better hedge fund experience
Accredited investors can now have their own hedge fund portfolio with as little as $20,000 initial investment. CARL is truly a new world of hedge fund investments, available to so many more investors.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARL, Inc. is excited to announce Spiros Margaris, ranked number one global fintech influencer, as a new Advisor to our team.
As CARL welcomes Spiros Margaris as an Advisor to our team, we look forward to continuing to bring diversified hedge funds, offered on our unique hedge fund platform, to even more investors around the globe. Spiros is a great champion of the low minimum investment and wide range of hedge funds CARL makes available to all accredited investors.
CARL, Inc. is a hedge fund platform, digitizing and revolutionizing the hedge fund investment experience for all accredited investors. CARL connects hedge fund managers and investors to simplify and accelerate the investment process. Investors get access to the same growth potential as the uber wealthy and institutions. With lower minimums, real-time reporting, and portfolio tools to help investors diversify and manage their own portfolio hedge fund investment strategies. All this, available in the simplicity of the CARL App. Find out more at www.investwithcarl.com.
Spiros Margaris is a venture capitalist (Margaris Ventures), futurist, keynote speaker, and board member. He is a senior advisor to – and investor in – several companies in the fintech, insurtech, cybersecurity, health care, and AI sectors. Two of the fintech start-ups he has advised have become unicorns (with valuations of over $1 billion). Spiros is the first international influencer to achieve “The Triple Crown” (Fintech, AI and Blockchain) ranking by Onalytica. He also ranked the global No. 1 Finance Influencer by Refinitiv (Thomson Reuters) and the global No. 1 Fintech Influencer by Onalytica (2022/2020/2018). Find out more at www.margarisventures.com.
