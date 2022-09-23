Submit Release
News Search

There were 315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,172 in the last 365 days.

Spiros Margaris and CARL hedge fund platform partner to bring all accredited investors a better hedge fund experience

CARL Democratized Hedge Fund Platform

Spiros Margaris, #1 Global Fintech Influencer

Hedge funds for all accredited investors gains more industry support as Spiros Margaris partners with CARL hedge fund platform

Accredited investors can now have their own hedge fund portfolio with as little as $20,000 initial investment. CARL is truly a new world of hedge fund investments, available to so many more investors.”
— Spiros Margaris
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARL, Inc. is excited to announce Spiros Margaris, ranked number one global fintech influencer, as a new Advisor to our team.

As CARL welcomes Spiros Margaris as an Advisor to our team, we look forward to continuing to bring diversified hedge funds, offered on our unique hedge fund platform, to even more investors around the globe. Spiros is a great champion of the low minimum investment and wide range of hedge funds CARL makes available to all accredited investors.

CARL, Inc. is a hedge fund platform, digitizing and revolutionizing the hedge fund investment experience for all accredited investors. CARL connects hedge fund managers and investors to simplify and accelerate the investment process. Investors get access to the same growth potential as the uber wealthy and institutions. With lower minimums, real-time reporting, and portfolio tools to help investors diversify and manage their own portfolio hedge fund investment strategies. All this, available in the simplicity of the CARL App. Find out more at www.investwithcarl.com.

Spiros Margaris is a venture capitalist (Margaris Ventures), futurist, keynote speaker, and board member. He is a senior advisor to – and investor in – several companies in the fintech, insurtech, cybersecurity, health care, and AI sectors. Two of the fintech start-ups he has advised have become unicorns (with valuations of over $1 billion). Spiros is the first international influencer to achieve “The Triple Crown” (Fintech, AI and Blockchain) ranking by Onalytica. He also ranked the global No. 1 Finance Influencer by Refinitiv (Thomson Reuters) and the global No. 1 Fintech Influencer by Onalytica (2022/2020/2018). Find out more at www.margarisventures.com.

Jamie Uppenberg
CARL, Inc.
+1 312-636-1038
Jamie@investwithcarl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Spiros Margaris and CARL hedge fund platform partner to bring all accredited investors a better hedge fund experience

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.