More Than Half of U.S. Workers are Unhappy in Their Jobs (Forbes)
It’s time for Operation “AMERICAN DREAM” How to Overcome Battles, Achieve Your Biggest Dreams, and Create a Lasting Legacy
The American Dream is anything you want it to be, and it is possible if you have the ability, aspiration, and drive to achieve it.”SALCHA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a poll by Jamie Ballard in 2020, 3 in 10 (28%) U.S. adults believe the American Dream is unattainable for them personally, while 9 percent reject the idea of the American Dream entirely. To reignite young adults, author Howard Rixie released Operation “American Dream”: How to Overcome Battles, Achieve Your Biggest Dreams, and Create a Lasting Legacy.
— Howard S. Rixie Sr
Today, Mr. Howard Rixie Sr., Owner of Quality Inventing Futures (QIF) for more than 25 years, kicked off a campaign to challenge young adults to build a pathway to a tailor-made American Dream.
“Most U.S. adults still view the American dream as achievable in their lifetime. However, a significant percentage say it is unattainable and think that today's young people will not have better lives than their parents did.” Most Americans See American Dream as Achievable, Mohamed Younis, July 2019
Mr. Rixie explains, “Many of us have an image in mind when we hear “The American Dream”, but most of us don’t know how to obtain it, or even how it aligns with our own aspirations and biggest dreams in life.” He went onto say “The American Dream is anything you want it to be, and it is possible if you have the ability, aspiration, and drive to achieve it.”
In Operation “American Dream”, readers get a step-by-step roadmap to learn first-hand how they can create a blueprint for achieving their desired American Dream that allows them to 1) gain financial independence, 2) obtain purposeful material wealth, 3) leverage a training or education path 4) build a career, and finally—to create a lasting legacy.
Rixie said QIF aspires to bring small groups of young adults together and coach them through a life planning process that fosters a journey to understanding their inner self, finding real passions, and plotting a path to lifelong success, achievement, and enrichment.
Quality Inventing Futures mentors young adults in finding a life path that changes and transforms their default career paths, livelihoods, lifestyles, and stations in life to the unimaginable—creating happier, independent and more fulfilled adults.
A book launch party is scheduled for October 1, 2022 . If you would like more information on Operation American Dream, contact Howard Rixie at dream@qif-ak.com or by visiting www.QIF-AK.com
Howard S. Rixie Sr
Quality Inventing Futures
+1 907-378-7797
dream@qif-ak.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook