Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,543 in the last 365 days.

This week with NSF Director Panchanathan

This week, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan promoted greater domestic production of critical computer chips and the benefits of enhanced international cooperation among agencies and organizations.

On Monday, the director sat down with host Judy Woodruff for a Research!America fireside chat about the new $280 billion "CHIPS and Science Act" and the future of STEM. The Act bolsters domestic research and manufacture of semiconductors in the U.S., as well as jobs, to meet growing demand for chips.

And on Friday Panchanathan attended a science summit of the UN General Assembly to explain the need for talented scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs from every corner of the world to shape a better future for all.

Credit: Michele Weber

You just read:

This week with NSF Director Panchanathan

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.