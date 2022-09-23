This week with NSF Director Panchanathan

This week, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan promoted greater domestic production of critical computer chips and the benefits of enhanced international cooperation among agencies and organizations.

On Monday, the director sat down with host Judy Woodruff for a Research!America fireside chat about the new $280 billion "CHIPS and Science Act" and the future of STEM. The Act bolsters domestic research and manufacture of semiconductors in the U.S., as well as jobs, to meet growing demand for chips.

And on Friday Panchanathan attended a science summit of the UN General Assembly to explain the need for talented scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs from every corner of the world to shape a better future for all.