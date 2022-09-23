Drone Analytics Market worth $6.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.5%

Drone Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 2.1 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 25.5%.

The report "Drone Analytics Market by Industry (Agriculture, Engineering & Infrastructure, Insurance, Energy & Power, Defense & Security, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics), Application, Type, Solution and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The drone analytics market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.5%. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for agricultural drones, increasing use of drones in defense, and new application areas like thermal detection being carried out using drones, among others. The manufacturers of drones are focusing on expanding their business to meet the increasing demand for drone analytics.

Players in the Drone Analytics Market such as AgEagle (US), AeroVironment (US), Skydio (US), ESRI (US) are some of the leading companies in this market. Other key players in the market are Draganfly (Canada), and Delta Drone (France). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the drone analytics Market for the period, 2018-2027.

Drone data created with point cloud

Point clouds are like natural clouds made of millions of condensed water droplets. Point clouds contain millions of geospatially connected points, producing a three-dimensional virtual mass. From the images created during a drone survey, distinct features are detected that can be observed in several images. Utilizing the location of the camera sensor, the location of each distinct feature can be calculated with triangulation. To establish a coordinate for a distinct point from drone imagery, the point must be taken in two images with known positions.

AI inspection

Utility companies manage massive infrastructure networks, including poles, conductors (wind power and telecom towers), and substations. Taking a thorough snapshot of these assets requires utilizing a variety of different sensors for powerline inspections. These sensors consist of light detection and ranging (LiDAR), color (RGB), hyperspectral, and thermal imagery. This permits the drone mapping software to seize everything such as the vicinity of vegetation, infrastructure assets, and hot spots indicating potential fire risks. That is a lot of data to secure, catalog, and process. There are a lot of specific elements within that data, even in just one image, to pinpoint and categorize, let alone do so precisely. Sorting billions of data points across all those sensors is an impossibly time-exhausting task to do manually.

SaaS segment projected to lead the Drone Analytics Market by type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the software as a service (SaaS) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 78% of the drone analytics market in 2022. This segment is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.4 billion by 2027.

North America region accounts for largest market share in drone analytics market

North America led the drone analytics market in 2022, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. . The analytics market in the US is continuously growing due to ongoing technological developments in drones and autonomous ground vehicles. North America has always been a center for free trade. It supports the growth of different industries and businesses.

Major drone analytics Market players present in North America include Skydio (US), ESRI (US), AeroVironment (US) and AgEagle (US).

