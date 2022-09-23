Aftermath: Life in Post-Roe America--a must-read collection about the future of reproductive rights in the US

An indispensable collection of essays on what the loss of Roe v. Wade means for American life, and what the future of the fight for reproductive justice may look like from here.

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A must-read collection of essays by acclaimed writers, thinkers, and activists, Aftermath: Life in Post-Roe America offers an indispensable look what the loss of Roe v. Wade means for American life, and what the future of the fight for reproductive justice may look like from here.

With contributions from Jessica Valenti, Linda Villarosa, Soraya Chemaly, Michele Goodwin, Alyssa Milano, Ruby Sales, Heather Cox Richardson, Rebecca Traister, Jennifer Baumgardner, and others, this collection of 38 essays from some of the most important and influential thinkers, activists, and journalists of our time is essential reading for anyone who cares about the future of reproductive rights in America—and beyond.

Overview:

The topic of reproductive justice is high in the current news cycle and is likely to remain hot through the November election cycle and beyond, as states continue to wrestle over how to protect reproductive rights for their citizens.

This collection combines personal essays, journalism, poetry, and interviews—for the purpose of cataloguing what has been lost and to offer solutions for the road ahead.

Experts offer real solutions for how individuals can fight to support reproductive rights at the state, local, and personal levels.

Advance Praise:

"This book is a much-needed testimony to this moment and a call to understanding that reproductive freedom is as basic as freedom of speech." —Gloria Steinem

"May this diverse, brilliant, powerful gathering of some of our finest feminist voices and stories inspire you to tell your story, raise your voice, and fight with your life for our bodily autonomy and reproductive justice for all." —V (formerly Eve Ensler ), playwright, activist, and author

"This incisive collection offers diverse and necessary insights into how the loss of Roe v. Wade will impact the lives of pregnant people in America. The writers featured in Aftermath provide a vision of the new reality too many Americans will be forced to confront. This is essential reading for post-Roe America." —Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Marshall Plan for Moms and founder of Girls Who Code

"The stories in Aftermath bear witness to women's turmoil before Roe v. Wade and highlight how central reproductive freedom has been to unleashing our potential over the last fifty years. Read these stories, share them, and commit yourself to building an equitable world." —Tiffany Dufu, founder and CEO of The Cru and author of Drop the Ball: Achieving More by Doing Less

AFTERMATH: LIFE IN POST-ROE AMERICA

Edited by Elizabeth G. Hines

She Writes Press

On Sale Oct 11, 2022

Paperback | $17.95 | ISBN: 978-1-64742-601-9

E-book | $9.95 | ISBN: 978-1-64742-602-6

Available for preorder now

About the Author:

Elizabeth G. Hines is an author and editor whose work has appeared in numerous online publications. Along with her mother, Carol Jenkins, she is the co-author of the best-selling biography, Black Titan: A. G. Gaston and the Making of a Black American Millionaire, winner of a 2004 Non-Fiction Book Honor from the American Library Association. Hines holds a BA from Yale College and conducted her graduate studies at Harvard University. She lives in New York City with her family.

Instagram: @Aftermath_theBook

Twitter: @BookAftermath

Media Contact

Brooke Warner, She Writes Press, 1 510-967-9333, brooke@shewritespress.com

SOURCE She Writes Press