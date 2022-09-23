The Marquie Group Acquires Stake in Simply Whim

ST PETERSBURG, FL, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. TMGI ("The Marquie Group", "TMGI" or the "Company"), acquires a stake in Simply Whim.



The Marquie Group has acquired a 25% stake in Simply Whim, its development partner in the health and beauty space. The Company intends to file a Form S-1 registration in the near future to raise the necessary capital to increase sales at Simply Whim. According to CEO Marc Angell, "Our plan is to increase the marketing budget for all Whim products in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. The Whim line of beauty products are priced mid-tier which should sell well given the state of the economy. The winter months present difficult challenges for maintaining proper skin care; our Whim beauty products solve these issues at an affordable price."

Simply Whim's inner-nutrition supplements include "BOOST Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptide Powder", "Harmony", a beauty vitamin complex, and "Hush", a melatonin and natural based sleep and relaxation enhancement. These inner-nutrition products join the line of outer-nutrition products which includes the "Whim Facial Cleanser", "Whim Facial Scrub", "Whim Eye Treatment", "Whim Face Serum", and "Whim Moisturizer", all formulated with clean, healthy ingredients. The full line of Whim products with detailed descriptions are found and sold at simplywhim.com .

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreements. The Company sells these products using radio commercials delivered by its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life, a nationwide syndicated radio network. Music of Your Life is heard around the country on terrestrial radio stations and streaming around the world on the internet at musicofyourlife.com . Music of Your Life is the nation's longest running syndicated music radio network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021