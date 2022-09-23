Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,542 in the last 365 days.

Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to discuss proposed improvements in Medora.

The meeting will take place at the Medora Community Center, 465 Pacific Ave., in Medora.  

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the transportation planning study evaluating the long-term serviceability of Pacific Avenue, connecting accesses, and the Interstate 94 interchanges.

The study will also evaluate access routes to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library/Amphitheater. This study will be focused on transportation goals and will be working in parallel with the Medora Area Planning Study for public and stakeholder input. 

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Civil Science, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, meeting materials will be posted online at www.dot.nd.gov/MedoraStudy. Written statements or comments must be mailed by Oct. 17, 2022, to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 W Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601 or email: comments@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

 - ### -

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

You just read:

Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Medora

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.