Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to discuss proposed improvements in Medora.



The meeting will take place at the Medora Community Center, 465 Pacific Ave., in Medora.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the transportation planning study evaluating the long-term serviceability of Pacific Avenue, connecting accesses, and the Interstate 94 interchanges.



The study will also evaluate access routes to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library/Amphitheater. This study will be focused on transportation goals and will be working in parallel with the Medora Area Planning Study for public and stakeholder input.



Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Civil Science, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, meeting materials will be posted online at www.dot.nd.gov/MedoraStudy. Written statements or comments must be mailed by Oct. 17, 2022, to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 W Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601 or email: comments@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -



MEDIA CONACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

