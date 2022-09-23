Wyoming Manufacturing Works Center Brings Supply Chain Support to Manufacturers

The University of Wyoming (Laramie, Wyo.) – Connecting Wyoming manufacturers and suppliers will soon be a lot easier. The Wyoming Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Manufacturing Works, will launch a new program called CONNEX Wyoming Sept. 29 to strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chain.

CONNEX Wyoming is a free online manufacturer database and connectivity platform for Wyoming manufacturers to connect with one another, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains. The goal of the platform is to increase manufacturing growth among Wyoming manufacturers while helping smaller Wyoming suppliers better connect with large U.S. manufacturers that need their services.

“Manufacturing Works is always looking for ways to help Wyoming manufacturers achieve their goals,” says Rocky Case, center director. “We see CONNEX Wyoming as a great resource to help our state’s manufacturers mitigate supply chain risks, become stronger and grow.”

Manufacturing Works is a part of the Business Resource Network at the University of Wyoming. CONNEX Wyoming also is supported by the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and UW.

“For manufacturers, the pandemic demonstrated just how vulnerable supply chains are,” says Ron Gullberg, of the Wyoming Business Council. “Many manufacturers are now searching for ways to domestically or locally develop supply chains to protect their operations from additional supply chain disruptions. We hope that Wyoming manufacturers will be a part of the CONNEX Wyoming program, which can help solve some of these problems.”

To help manufacturers develop more reliable supply chains and find alternate suppliers, the CONNEX Wyoming platform will help manufacturers identify potential suppliers within the state based on their capabilities, not just current production. Results can then be filtered using hundreds of unique criteria such as equipment, processes, materials and certifications to meet a manufacturer’s specific needs.

Additionally, disruptions to existing supply chains have resulted in shortages of materials and inputs to manufacturing processes, which are hampering productivity and profitability of Wyoming manufacturers. CONNEX Wyoming will offer manufacturers the ability to post requests for information and requests for quotations for such items in the platform’s B2B Exchange Center, where qualified suppliers may directly respond to the posts with their capabilities and availability. These platform features will help Wyoming manufacturers quickly find the materials and inputs they need to meet their productivity and profitability objectives while improving supply chain robustness for downstream manufacturers as well.

The CONNEX Marketplace technology was developed several years ago by i5 Services to connect the U.S. manufacturing supply chain. It’s now being used by manufacturers and suppliers across the country to connect with one another and find new business opportunities. Wyoming is the ninth state to roll out the CONNEX Marketplace platform, joining Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, the West Texas region and Utah. In each state, the platform is managed by the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) to provide a coordinated approach to outreach and direction for users.

“We are thrilled to have Wyoming Manufacturing Works lead the way to implement and support CONNEX Wyoming,” says Alan Davis, president and CEO of i5 Services. “It’s a sign of their strong leadership and commitment to the Wyoming manufacturing industry, which is one of the pillars of the Wyoming economy.”

Free registration for Wyoming manufacturers and suppliers will begin Sept. 29 when the platform officially launches. The governor’s office will host a kickoff event that day at L&H Manufacturing in Sheridan. Both L&H CEO Mike Wandler and Gov. Mark Gordon will speak at the event and provide more information about the platform and how it will benefit Wyoming manufacturers.

To RSVP for the event or learn more about CONNEX Wyoming and how to sign up for a free subscription after the platform launches, visit https://manufacturing-works.com/connex-wyoming/; or email Case at [email protected] or call (307) 766-4812.

About Manufacturing Works

Manufacturing Works, a part of UW’s Business Resource Network, is a member of the National Institute of Standards and Technology MEP National Network. The MEP National Network is a unique public-private partnership that delivers comprehensive, proven solutions to U.S. manufacturers, fueling growth and advancing U.S. manufacturing. It’s focused on helping small- and medium-sized manufacturers generate business results and thrive in today’s technology-driven economy.

About CONNEX Marketplace by i5 Services

Founded in 2015, CONNEX Marketplace is a SaaS platform that connects U.S. manufacturers, suppliers and buyers into a single, accurate, searchable supply-chain database based on deep data such as equipment, certifications and capabilities. Manufacturers and suppliers can quickly post and respond to needs, visualize supply chain risk, search for qualified suppliers and instantly discover new business opportunities.

CONNEX Marketplace strives to connect local manufacturers and suppliers; strengthen and grow a resilient local and domestic supply chain; provide an easy path to source local first; create value for manufacturers by connecting them with buyers, suppliers, workforce providers, research/development opportunities and capital; eliminate manufacturing barriers; and help create sustainable and meaningful manufacturing jobs throughout the world. For more information, visit www.ConnexMarketplace.com.