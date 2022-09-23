Dennis Jones selected for district magistrate judge position in Shawnee ...

TOPEKA—The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Dennis Jones to fill a magistrate judge position in Shawnee County.



Jones’ new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He currently is a district judge pro tem for the 3rd Judicial District.



The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County.

The position was among several certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

District magistrate judge appointment process



To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:

a resident of Shawnee County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.



The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill magistrate judge positions.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Toby McCullough, Rossville; and Whitney Casement, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka.