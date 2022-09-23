Dogecoin Rings Launches Second Limited-Edition Ring to Celebrate Upcoming SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 Rocket Launch
Each ring contains a source file for a jeweler to make the ring in real lifeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogg0s, a company that creates unique and collectible rings made from precious metals and featuring digital assets, has announced the launch of its second ring. This new ring celebrates the upcoming SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket launch, which will carry the DOGE-1 payload into space.
The Dogecoin ring is a beautiful piece of jewelry that is perfect for those who love the popular cryptocurrency. The ring is crafted from platinum, gold or silver and features a stunning diamond at the center. The ring comes with a source file that can be used by a local custom jeweler to create an exact replica in the real world. This allows owners of the ring to enjoy their Doggos in both the virtual and physical worlds. The ring's band width is 4mm and the top width is 18.5mm.
Each ring has been designed, measured and weighed at size 9 (19.1mm), but can be resized to fit any finger. The rings are available in 9k, 10k, 14k and 18k gold, as well as 925 sterling silver. All of the rings are set with 1mm diamonds and customers can choose to upgrade the diamonds to a higher quality. As an added bonus, owners of the Dogecoin ring will receive a number of benefits for the upcoming Doge Metaverse, including early access to land minting.
"I want to create something fun for the Dogecoin community. Something they could have crafted into something in real life and something that gives them a benefit in their metaverse life," said the Dogg0s founder, whose handle is @KingsVerdict on Twitter. "This is the first project of a much larger endeavor to create a place for all Dogecoin-loving Shibes to hang out, game, chill, meme and have fun, all without taking themselves or Dogecoin too seriously. That's why the NFT has memes engraved... as a reminder not to take yourself too seriously."
To purchase a ring, visit opensea.io/collection/dogg0s. For more information, please visit dogg0s.com and follow @KingsVerdict on Twitter.
Media Relations
Dogg0s
KingsVerdict@squarevault.com