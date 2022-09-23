Gamma Law Opens New York Office
Manhattan Base to Spearhead Firm’s Fashion Industry Practice
New York is the prime location to headquarter our new initiative focused on supporting firms in the fashion industry, as well as our ongoing counsel and representation of Japanese media companies.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamma Law, a premier San Francisco-based specialty law firm supporting clients in high-growth and emerging media and technology sectors, today announced the opening of its new office in New York City.
— David B. Hoppe
“As we continue to leverage our expertise in the digital media, blockchain/crypto/NFTs, extended reality and other emerging technology spaces domestically, throughout Asia and across Europe, we have been contemplating establishing a presence in New York for some time,” said Gamma Law Managing Partner David B. Hoppe, who formerly practiced in New York. “New York is also the prime location to headquarter our new initiative focused on supporting firms in the fashion industry, as well as our ongoing counsel and representation of Japanese media companies looking to open offices in America or broaden their U.S. footprint.”
Yusuke Hisashi, Of Counsel to the firm and a Japan-licensed lawyer, will manage the New York office, located at 250 Park Avenue in Midtown East, and head the firm’s fashion industry practice group. Hisashi’s work with the Japanese government managing global IP issues and as an in-house legal consultant for a major streaming service in Tokyo gives him a firm grasp of intellectual property protection in various sectors, as well as licensing, US market entry, and related areas.
“Fashion, like many other entertainment and lifestyle products, increasingly crosses the line between reality and cyber-reality,” Hisashi said. “It is only natural that Gamma Law, one of the first law firms to develop a true metaverse practice, should broaden its scope to include fashion as a focus area in both its physical and virtual manifestation.”
About Gamma Law
Gamma Law is a specialty law firm providing premium support to select clients in cutting-edge media/tech industry sectors. We have deep expertise in video games and esports, VR/AR/XR, digital media and entertainment and blockchain and were early movers in these areas. Our clients range in size from founders and emerging businesses to multinational enterprises, but all of them benefit from our deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the business verticals in which they operate. Because of our experience working in these fast-moving, dynamic industries, we are able to provide value-added and highly efficient support to our clients, giving them an edge in the competitive environments in which they operate.
