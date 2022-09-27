Optumine Releases Customer Centricity Assessment
Optumine leadership team creates a online self-assessment for organizations to track where they are in their journey to becoming more customer centric.
While most organizations understand the value of building relationships with their customers, it's much easier said than done.”COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optumine, a professional services firm helping clients grow the value of their customer base through data integration, analyses and applications, announced today that they have released an online organizational self-assessment – Customer Centricity Assessment. The assessment is a free online survey with 18 questions divided into 6 sections. The free tool only takes 10 minutes to complete but provides an immediate score for each section and the end user receives a series of initial recommendations on how to advance the organization further in its journey to becoming more customer centric.
The co-founders of Optumine collectively have over 40 years of experience helping customers grow the value of their business through customer driven initiatives. Leveraging this experience they have identified the following 6 categories critical to organizations driving business growth through customer centricity and they have used these categories as a framework for the assessment:
Strategy – Is customer centricity and overarching organizational strategy? How does this play out at different levels of the organization?
Data – How is customer data collected, integrated, stored and utilized?
Insight – What types of customer insight have been created and how are they used by the organization?
Experience – How does customer feedback and insight impact products, services and the overall customer experience?
Communications – How does knowledge about customer segments and individuals impact how you communicate to them? How well is this coordinated across the organization?
Measurement – What performance measures are in place and how do they align to the overall performance measures of the organization?
Upon completing the assessment responders have the option to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with a member of the Optumine leadership team to review and discuss their organization’s results in more detail.
“We are excited to announce the release of our Customer Centricity Assessment. While most organizations understand the value of building relationships with their customers, it's much easier said than done,” said John Strabley, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of Optumine. “The assessment is designed to help organizations level set as to where they are in this journey and to provoke thought and discussion as to how they can advance further.”
About Optumine
Optumine helps its clients to grow their business through customer data driven based initiatives. With deep expertise in large scale customer data integrations, advanced data science techniques and ROI driven strategic applications Optumine provides tailored solutions to meet its clients wherever they are on their journey to drive growth through customer-based programs. For more information visit www.optumine.com.
John Strabley
Optumine
