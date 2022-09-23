St. Albans Barracks // DWI & DLS arrest on I 89 in St. Albans
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2005323
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2022 @ 0959 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB, MM 116- St. Albans Town
VIOLATION: DWI / Operating with a criminally suspended drivers license
ACCUSED: Martin J. Dion
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time a Dion was pulled over for having an expired inspection sticker. While on the traffic stop the trooper learned that Dion had criminally suspended drivers license (lifetime suspension for DWI convictions). Dion also exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. He was subsequently arrested and processed for DWI and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
