Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,439 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // DWI & DLS arrest on I 89 in St. Albans

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A2005323

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                  

STATION:      St. Albans  Barracks          

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2022 @ 0959 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB, MM 116- St. Albans Town

VIOLATION: DWI / Operating with a criminally suspended drivers license

 

ACCUSED:   Martin J. Dion                                       

AGE:   59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time a Dion was pulled over for having an expired inspection sticker. While on the traffic stop the trooper learned that Dion had criminally suspended drivers license (lifetime suspension for DWI convictions). Dion also exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. He was subsequently arrested and processed for DWI and DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:     10/25/2022 @ 0830     

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

From: Michael Kamerling <kamms77@hotmail.com>
Sent: Friday, September 23, 2022 12:57 PM
To: Kamerling, Michael <Michael.Kamerling@vermont.gov>
Subject:

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // DWI & DLS arrest on I 89 in St. Albans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.