St. Albans Barracks // DWI & DLS arrest on I 89 in St. Albans

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005323

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2022 @ 0959 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB, MM 116- St. Albans Town

VIOLATION: DWI / Operating with a criminally suspended drivers license

ACCUSED: Martin J. Dion

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time a Dion was pulled over for having an expired inspection sticker. While on the traffic stop the trooper learned that Dion had criminally suspended drivers license (lifetime suspension for DWI convictions). Dion also exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. He was subsequently arrested and processed for DWI and DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

From: Michael Kamerling <kamms77@hotmail.com>

Sent: Friday, September 23, 2022 12:57 PM

To: Kamerling, Michael <Michael.Kamerling@vermont.gov>

Subject:

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.