The Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes, Orlando Renovation a Triumph of Haute Hospitality

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans are on the move—southeastward, apparently. According to a report by Visit Florida, the state's official tourism planning source, an estimated 31.4 million domestic visitors (in person-trips) traveled to Florida during the second quarter of 2022., up from the same periods in 2021 (+1.7%) and 2019 (+8.3%). The report further cited that quarterly hotel demand, specifically, in Florida exceeded pre-COVID (2019) levels for a second consecutive quarter in Q2 2022 with growth benchmarks across the board: number of hotel rooms sold up +7.5%; average daily rate (ADR) up +14.4%; and occupancy rate up +2.7%. All of these indicators exemplify that Florida is flexing its tourism muscle as travelers increasingly stream into the Sunshine State.

One unequivocal Florida draw is the Orlando tri-county area, which boasts year-round mild weather, an abundance of theme parks and other activities and over 127,000 guest rooms to choose from — from value-priced hotels to 4- and 5-star resorts.

The region's preeminent resort property is The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. This beautiful, award-winning hotel is located within Grande Lakes Orlando, a 500-acre oasis of natural beauty that also features the JW Marriott Orlando. With its expansive natural setting, legendary hospitality and breadth of on-property, world class experiences, Grande Lakes Orlando is central Florida’s premier-multi-hotel resort that’s hidden in the heart of Orlando.

The five hundred and eighty two-room Ritz-Carlton Orlando recently emerged from an extensive multimillion-dollar transformation, which unveiled a series of enhancements to its seven restaurants, common areas, Club Lounge, pool, private poolside cabanas and guest rooms and suites—all of which feature generous layouts and balconies, dual vanities and views. Families in need of more space can choose from the expansive three-and four-bedroom Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Every interior detail has been impeccably updated with the highest quality fixtures, luxury textiles and furnishings, drawing upon the natural beauty of Grande Lakes’ lush grounds and eleven surrounding lakes.

Guests who upgrade to Club Level accommodations are provided with exclusive privileges and access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, where they can enjoy five daily food and beverage presentations. Club Level amenities also provide entry to Ritz Kids programs, curated events and activities, exclusive areas and balconies for viewing fireworks, and dedicated concierge service.

All guests enjoy access to a stellar collection of bars, lounges and restaurants, including Primo--a Michelin ‘Recommended Restaurant’ at the sister JW Marriott property that’s in walking distance, as well as The Ritz-Carlton’s own signature steak and seafood restaurant Knife and Spoon by award-winning Chef John Tesar, who’s a proud recipient of a Michelin Star as of June 2022.

The hotel is also home to the 40,000 square foot Ritz-Carlton Spa, which is a rejuvenating stopover for resort-style wellness programs and treatments, as well as the newly renovated pool with luxurious cabanas.

Hotel guests can also enjoy Grande Lakes Orlando’s championship golf course that serves as a PGA Tour Challenge event site, and the eighteen thousand-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm that’s on-property.

There are also abundant sports and recreation activities, including serene fishing spots, falconry adventures, fast-paced mountain biking, guided canoe eco-tours on Shingle Creek, a Sunrise Safari, tennis, and more.

"I had the distinct pleasure of visiting The Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida for a resort experience that far exceeded my decidedly high expectations," said The Luxe List Founder, Merilee Kern, MBA, host of the Savvy Ventures Bloomberg and Savvy Living Lifestyle TV shows. "Beyond my personal experience, I learned yet more about the property courtesy of John McGavin, Area General Manager of Grande Lakes Orlando."

MK: While there is much to love about Grande Lakes, Orlando how would you summarize the area on the whole?

JM: With its expansive natural setting, legendary hospitality and breadth of on-property, world-class experiences, Grande Lakes Orlando is the region’s most unexpected luxury resort destination. An oasis inspired by the golden age of Florida hotels, the destination actually features accommodations and provisions from two iconic, luxury hotel brands: The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott. The expansive grounds they share, including 11 lakes, provide a spectacular setting for an unsurpassed collection of guest rooms and suites, amenities and leisure activities. Grande Lakes is a haven for those who want a distinctly different Orlando experience.

MK: I know there were recent renovations. What can you share about that?

JM: Yes, we’re committed to always enhancing the guest experience. A multi-million investment was made in property-wide renovations, spanning both The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott hotels and their shared amenities. Renovations have meant reinventing, expanding and building new with respect to areas that include accommodations, lobby and lounge, restaurants and bars and pools featuring full waterpark experience and luxe cabanas.

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

