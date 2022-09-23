Eleven people selected to join B.C.’s new anti-racism data committee

CANADA, September 23 - June Francis (chair), co-founder, Co-Laboratorio (CoLab Advantage Ltd.) and special adviser to the president of Simon Fraser University on Anti-Racism

Francis is an advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion for racialized groups. She is chair of the Hogan’s Alley Society, whose mission is to advance the social, political, economic and cultural well-being of people of African descent through the delivery of housing, built spaces and programming. She is also director of Simon Fraser University’s Institute for Diaspora Research and Engagement, whose mandate is to strengthen the links between scholarly research, policy and practice related to multicultural and diaspora communities and their role in building innovative, sustainable and inclusive initiatives. As an entrepreneur, through the CoLab, Francis works with a wide range of clients to audit and address structural barriers to participation of Indigenous, Black and other racialized groups in workplace culture, supply chains, policy, programs, partnerships and service designs.

Shirley Chau, associate professor, school of social work, UBC Okanagan

Chau is co-chair of the UBC President’s Task Force on Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence and a former chair and co-chair of the Race, Ethnicity and Cultural Issues Caucus of the Canadian Association of Social Work Education. She serves on the Organizing Against Racism and Hate committee in Kelowna, where her focus is to monitor and problem-solve on issues related to racism and intersectional discrimination based on Indigeneity, gender, age, racial-linguistics, ethnicity, religion and disability.

Donald Corrigal, cultural wellness manager, Métis Nation BC

At Métis Nation BC, Corrigal is responsible for liaising with the health-care industry on a variety of issues, including the implementation of the In Plain Sight report, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report, and the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action report. He has worked in environmental public health since 1976 and worked with various committees in the B.C. Interior during the COVID-19 pandemic on issues of access and discriminatory and racist incidents at COVID clinics.

Marion Erickson, research manager, Health Arts Research Centre

Erickson is a Dakelh woman from the community of Nak’azdli and is a member of the Lhts’umusyoo (Beaver) Clan. Erickson is a master of education candidate at Thompson Rivers University and earned a bachelor of arts in public administration and community development from the University of Northern British Columbia. Erickson serves on the B.C. Health Regulators Indigenous Student Advisory Group and has served on the trust development committee for the Nak’azdli Band and the City of Prince George Student Needs Committee.

Daljit Gill-Badesha, instructor, BC Institute of Technology, guest lecturer, Simon Fraser University

With more than 25 years of senior leadership in the non-profit and public sectors, Gill-Badesha brings expertise in executive management, research, knowledge mobilization and policy development for children and youth, seniors, immigrant and refugee settlement, as well as accessibility and inclusion portfolios. She has developed award-winning, large-scale initiatives and strategies for long-term community planning and led changes in policies to make data collection and reporting more accessible within local government and add accountability measures on data related to racism and hate.

Jessica Guss, manager, cultural safety and humility, First Nations Health Authority

Guss has more than 20 years’ experience in business administration and management, including seven years in Indigenous health and wellness. She has mixed ancestry that includes the Haida, Xaxli’p, Xwisten and Squamish Nations, as well as mixed European ancestry. Her work experiences have strengthened her abilities in policy, standards, process development and analysis to advance areas aligned with anti-racism strategies and objectives.

Ellen Kim, equity and inclusion consultant

Originally from Korea, Kim has worked with governments, businesses and not-for-profit organizations with a focus on anti-racism. She co-leads a grassroots collective of Asian women who collect, analyze, track and share community-sourced data on anti-Asian racism and its impacts. Prior to this, Kim spent 10 years working in community development and front-line social service delivery with global communities experiencing injustice.

Zareen Naqvi, director, Institutional Research and Planning, Simon Fraser University (SFU)

Naqvi completed her PhD in economics at Boston University and worked as an academic and international development professional at the World Bank. She leads the equity, diversity and inclusion data working group at SFU and co-chairs the data governance council and other related projects. She is passionate about improving data access to ensure vulnerable groups are well represented in public services and higher education.

Smith Oduro-Marfo, lead author and researcher, Black in B.C. report

Oduro-Marfo holds a PhD in political science from the University of Victoria. His area of academic interest since 2016 has been in issues of privacy, data protection, surveillance and identification systems. He is the lead author and researcher for the Black in B.C. report funded by the B.C. government and released in February 2022. He has been on the advisory committee for Ending Violence Association of B.C.’s anti-racism and hate response program, and is a member of the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory Committee.

Jacqueline Quinless, CEO, Quintessential Research Group

A sociologist, IBPOC researcher and biracial person of Irish/British and Indian ethnicity, Quinless has worked extensively in Indigenous communities for more than 20 years using gender-based analysis frameworks. In 2013, she was recognized by the Canadian Sociological Association and the Angus Reid Foundation for her community-based research that has advanced human welfare for Indigenous Peoples in Canada. She has worked for First Nations communities in a research capacity, including outlining data indicators and measurements tools.

Sukhi Sandhu, co-founder, Wake Up Surrey; master’s student, diversity, equity and inclusion, Tufts University

Sandhu is a community activist and a founding member of Wake Up Surrey, a grassroots community organization formed in 2018 in response to increasing gang violence and targeted shootings involving South Asian youth. He has spearheaded the group’s outreach by participating in more than 150 meetings with all levels of government, policing authorities, community stakeholders, educators, mental-health experts and victims' families. Sandhu also has many years of experience in global sports management.