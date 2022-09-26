Submit Release
Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces opens new location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in San Antonio's Medical Center district. Specializing in family dentistry, Smile Structure offers braces and other orthodontic services. The new location on Babcock Rd. is now welcoming new patients. There is great excitement from the Smile Structure team; their dedication to providing the best possible service to all their patients is clearly felt. The vast service offerings make it easy to meet the needs of everyone in your family, from general dentistry to orthodontics.

Located at 6325 Babcock Rd San Antonio, TX, 78240, the new location provides these oral health care services:

General dentistry (routine cleanings and exams)
Dental X-rays
Pediatric Dentistry
Sedation Dentistry
Restorative Dentistry
Cosmetic Dentistry
Orthodontics

Dr. Adam Smith and the Smile Structure team are excited to bring their years of experience and expertise to even more San Antonio families. They look forward to helping people achieve healthy, beautiful smiles. Lead by their six core values, Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces is committed to providing top-level care to patients from all walks of life. For the convenience of patients and their families, the majority of insurances, credit cards, cash, CareCredit, Medicaid, and CHIP are accepted. Additionally, convenient financing options make quality dental care accessible.

Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces put the needs of their patients first! With convenient appointment times and a wide range of services, your family’s dental needs will be covered.

