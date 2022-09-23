Revolve Agency Adds Creative Director + Editor Sherri Solinger

Revolve Agency, the Los Angeles-based boutique-by-design creative advertising company, has added Sherri Solinger to its leadership and management team.

Joining Founder, Jay Tehrani, Creative Partners, Daniel Bernath and Adrian Sainsbury Carter, and Creative Director, Jules Levy, Sherri brings her depth of experience and relationships to the growing, award-winning agency. Recently Creative Director and Co-Lead of Originals at Hulu's Creative Studio Greenhouse for 4+ years, and an award-winning editor, Solinger collaborated on the notable campaign launches for "Hillary," "Shrill," "Changing the Game," and "High Fidelity," among others.

She was also Greenhouse's creative lead for zeitgeist favorites, "Animaniacs," "Dollface," "Ramy," and more. Plus she contributed to many Hulu brand initiatives, as well as leading Hulu's expanding music department.

"Sherri is so well-liked across the industry, and accomplished in the many facets of our business," says Founder, Jay Tehrani. "In our ongoing mission to continue leveling up and diversifying our staff, projects, and clientele, Sherri adds important perspective, talent, and outreach to all our creative collaborations."

Previous to Hulu, Sherri worked at various agencies on both theatrical and streaming campaigns, including the celebrated and awarded AV launch of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" and two subsequent seasons.

"We relate to Sherri's approach and her work. We're confident she'll continue to raise the bar with us, creatively," says Sainsbury-Carter.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Sherri evolved from full-time musician to a career in creative advertising. That love of music also carried through to her comprehensive work on AV campaigns for Stagecoach, Roger Waters, and Desert Trip music festivals and concerts.

Bernath, also a former musician, is thrilled to welcome Solinger, and adds, "She'll really aid our continued growth and success, fitting into - and even expanding upon - our unique culture."

"My passion sits in that sweet spot between shaping the creative hands-on, and championing a diverse and talented team of superstars. Revolve is pretty unique in the way all the Creative Directors collaborate together. That shows up in the work, and makes for happy clients. I couldn't be more stoked to be a part of the team." - SHERRI SOLINGER

