Drivers in the Meridian Area Can Now Shop the Latest 2023 Honda Ridgeline at Meridian Honda

Customers who want to purchase a new 2023 Honda Ridgeline can do the same at the Meridian Honda dealership.

MERIDIAN, Miss., Sep. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buyers looking for a mid-sized truck can consider the 2023 Honda Ridgeline. The model has an unconventional structure that combines the towing and cargo bed capabilities of a light truck with the driving comfort of an SUV. The Ridgeline nonetheless makes a great impact in the concrete jungle and can be a great option.

Shoppers looking for a more comfortable and environmentally friendly option are catered to by Ridgeline. While the best-priced models come with the most upscale features, the RTL offers the best balance of desirable features and affordability. Similarly, the Ridgeline RTL has more enhanced standard features than the less expensive Sport trim level. These include power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats and an interior with leather accents.

Customers who are considering the 2023 Honda Ridgeline are urged to explore the truck on the dealership's website virtually. They can visit the dealership in person and take the mid-size truck for a test drive. Drivers will benefit from getting a sense of how the vehicle operates in real life.

Interested Customers can visit the Meridian Honda dealership, which is located at 503 Front Street Ext. in Meridian, Mississippi, 39301. Drivers may also reach the helpful and friendly dealership team at 601-693-4651 or visit their website https://www.meridianhonda.com/ for more details on the most recent 2023 Honda Ridgeline.

Jessica Nance, Meridian Honda, 601-693-4651, jnance@meridianhonda.com

SOURCE Meridian Honda

Drivers in the Meridian Area Can Now Shop the Latest 2023 Honda Ridgeline at Meridian Honda

