2ND STREET USA, Inc. to Open Its First Store in Texas! 2nd STREET Cedar Park to Open on September 24th, 2022

2ND STREET USA, Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings 2681, is set to open its first store in the United States' state of Texas, 2nd STREET Cedar Park, on September 24th, 2022.

2ND STREET USA, Inc., buys and sells used clothing and accessories. After opening its first store in Melrose, California (in Los Angeles County) in January of 2018, it has expanded to fifteen different locations. 2nd STREET Cedar Park will be the sixteenth location in the United States.

2nd STREET Cedar Park will carry approximately 10,000 items for reuse, including men's and women's clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.

2nd STREET Cedar Park will open in the Cedar Park neighborhood in the northern part of Austin, Texas, in the East Whitestone Boulevard area, alongside vintage shops, boutiques, and antique stores. The area is popular with young people and tourists alike for the hippie vibes that still pervade it.

2nd STREET Cedar Park will be located within the 1890 Ranch Shopping Center, a shopping mall, together with a wide variety of other venues including discount shops, cosmetic and beauty goods retailers, and sports gyms, with attractions for the whole family.

2ND STREET USA will continue to open new stores and expand in the United States.

About 2nd STREET Cedar Park: Address: 1335 E Whitestone Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613 Hours of Operation: 11:00AM-8:00PM, year-round (local time) Floorspace: Just over 3,600 square feet Products Available: A total of approximately 10,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

2ND STREET USA, Inc. Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, Delaware 19901 Capitalization: USD3,000,000 Date of Establishment: November 19th, 2015 Director: Masahiro Kikuchi Business Description: Reuse sales within the United States

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual turnover. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, as well as buys and sells video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle the purchase and sales of a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores. GEO Holdings began expanding 2nd STREET outside of Japan in January of 2018, opening shops first in the United States and then in Malaysia and Taiwan.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005010/en/