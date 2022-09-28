INOVUES Hires 25-Year Facade Industry Veteran Paul Griese to Executive Team

Paul Griese joins INOVUES as Director of Projects and Engineering. Photo by Peter Oberc. INOVUES logo

The exclusive provider of Insulating Glass Retrofits (IGRs) that eliminate the need for invasive removal & replacement has tapped an expert to lead Engineering.

Paul brings a unique multi-disciplinary experience… As our projects grow in size, prestige and complexity, we had to bring the best and brightest to execute them to our standards and high-ROI mantra” — Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, the exclusive provider of non-invasive Insulating Glass Retrofits (IGRs), has tapped industry veteran Paul Griese to lead the company’s engineering functions. Griese’s expertise in building envelope design, consulting, engineering, thermal and forensic analysis is of immediate value to clients seeking to enhance the performance of their facades without undertaking invasive demolition, removal, or replacement.

“Paul brings a unique multi-disciplinary experience to our team, having worked with facade professionals and contractors, as well as fabricators and property owners. As our projects grow in size, prestige and complexity, we had to bring the best and brightest to execute them to our standards and high-ROI mantra,” said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO/CTO.

“My drive to make great looking facades that achieve better performance matches perfectly with INOVUES’ approach to revitalizing buildings. I love the concept of dramatically improving existing glass, working with what is already there, so there is almost no disruption or waste. It enables faster adoption of emerging glass innovations. I look forward to further developing this unique retrofit technology and forming industry partnerships,” added Griese.

“Paul’s enthusiasm and tremendous facade experience are a great asset to INOVUES. I am pleased to bring him into the team,” added Alex King, who formerly held the position and presently supports the company in a consulting role while leading Facade Studio, a building enclosure design, engineering, and consulting firm he founded earlier this year.

A self-described “facade wonk,” Griese comes to INOVUES’ Director of Projects and Engineering position with nearly 25 years of glass and facade experience, including conceptual design and specification, construction project management, pre-renovation property condition reports, testing, forensics, and thermal analysis for new and existing buildings. He has led numerous projects requiring smart engineering and a careful balance of performance, budget, and aesthetics. In his new role, he will be responsible for all phases of project design and implementation, including tailoring the company’s patented retrofit solutions for new applications and conditions.

Prior to joining INOVUES, Griese honed his facade engineering skills at leading building envelope consulting firms.

Most recently, he was Director of Consulting for Wheaton & Sprague Engineering Inc., an engineering and consulting firm specializing in vertical facades for commercial buildings. He also held positions at Fabbrica, Curtain Wall Design and Consulting Inc., Delta Building Corp, Crittall North America, and OR&L Construction. He started his career in manufacturing at General Motors, before shifting his focus to building enclosures.

Griese has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, and a M.S. in Business Management from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Hartford, CT. He has also achieved the BECxP/CxA+BE Building Envelope Commissioning Certificates from the University of Wisconsin. Griese’s personal interests include traveling with his family, kayaking, as well as restoring his antique 1830s home and making it net zero.

For more information on INOVUES' non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions and how they can reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint of buildings, please visit inovues.com.

ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the building.