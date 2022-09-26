Evolution Partners with Warburg Pincus to Develop Sustainable Data Centres in Southeast Asia
I am delighted to announce our new partnership with Warburg Pincus. It is great to have the backing of such a credible investor.”SINGAPORE, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Data Centres (EDC) has today entered into a programmatic joint venture (the “Venture”) with affiliates of Warburg Pincus (“WP”) for the development of sustainable hyper-scale data centres in the fast-growing cloud markets within Southeast Asia. As part of the Venture, WP will be committing capital from its maiden asset-level Asia real estate Fund, which successfully closed with committed capital of $2.8 billion in late 2021.
EDC was founded by a team of executives with over 25 years of experience in the Asian Data Centre market and an extensive track record, having deployed more than 640MW of capacity and led more than $1bn of digital infrastructure transactions in the region. Evolution was established to address two key challenges: the lack of quality and scale of data centre capacity in emerging Asian markets, and the critical need for sustainable infrastructure in the region.
Darren Webb, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of EDC said, “I am delighted to announce our new partnership with Warburg Pincus. It is great to have the backing of such a credible investor who shares our passion for building and operating hyper-scale, sustainable data centres across multiple high-growth markets in Southeast Asia. This funding will help us realise our vision of being the leading sustainable data centre provider in the region.”
“Warburg Pincus has an outstanding track record of investing in Asia real estate and digital infrastructure. We look forward to drawing on their wealth of experience in undertaking large-scale capital expenditure programs in the region as we embark on our next stage of growth.” said Ed Martin-Sperry, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of EDC.
Warburg Pincus has been investing in Asia real estate companies and platforms for over 15 years. It is one of the largest and most active investors in Asia real estate, with over $7.5 billion invested in over 50 real estate ventures. In 2021, Warburg Pincus successfully raised its inaugural Warburg Pincus Asia Real Estate Fund with a final close at the hard cap of $2.8 billion. The Fund will be used to buy and develop real estate assets in Asia, focusing on New Economy real estate. Warburg Pincus was recognised as ‘Firm of the Year in Asia’ and ‘Capital Raise of the Year in Asia’ by Private Equity Real Estate (PERE) for 2021.
About Evolution Data Centres
Headquartered in Singapore, Evolution Data Centres pte Ltd. was founded in 2021 with the strategic vision to become the next-generation, leading pan-Asian data centre platform, delivering digital infrastructure, reliably and sustainably, into high growth markets.
Registered address:
1 North Bridge Road, 18-03 High Street Centre, Singapore, 179094
For more information, visit www.evolutiondatacentres.com
About Warburg Pincus
Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $85 billion in assets under management. The firm’s active portfolio of more than 250 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested more than $106 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore.
Warburg Pincus is one of the most active private equity firms in Southeast Asia. Since 2013, the firm has committed nearly $3.5 billion in 17 companies in the region, including MoMo, GoTo, GCash, Advance, BW Industrial, Techcombank and Converge.
For more information, visit www.warburgpincus.com.
Media Contacts
Warburg Pincus
Lisa Liang, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications, China and Southeast Asia
lisa.liang@warburgpincus.com
Nigel Stevens
Evolution Data Centres
nigel.stevens@conscient.co.uk