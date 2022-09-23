8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet September 28

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, to set the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris County.



The vacancy will be created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1, 2023.



The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.

Public access



The meeting is open to the public. To listen:



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process



To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:

a resident of Morris County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.



The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill magistrate judge positions.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Robin Volkman, Hope; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.