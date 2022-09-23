Gov. Wolf Highlights $1.75 Million Investment in Community at Braddock Carnegie Library Groundbreaking

Governor Tom Wolf joined the ceremonial groundbreaking for renovations at the Braddock Carnegie Library today and highlighted his $1.75 million investment to support the project that will serve as a safe, welcoming, educational space for the local community.

“I’m proud to support the legacy of the Braddock Carnegie Library and contribute to the next chapter of growth for this building and this community,” said Gov. Wolf. “Once renovated, this library will not only serve as a portal to knowledge and culture but ​also a safe place for residents to gather for fellowship and exercise their creativity and curiosity.”

Governor Wolf supported the renovation through a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant and a $750,000 Keystone Grant for Public Library Facilities through the Department of Education. The $1.75 million investment will support the Braddock Carnegie Library renovations that include creating universal accessibility to all three floors of the building, upgrading windows and insulation and installing a new HVAC system for year-round climate control, making rooms that were once unusable due to extreme temperatures habitable for hosting events during peak rental seasons, and modernizing the library’s historic Music Hall to host performances, events, and gatherings for up to 500 people.

“As both a longtime resident and a former 4-term mayor who oversaw numerous redevelopment projects in Braddock, I’m proud to see this important investment right here in our community,” said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. “We’re thankful to Governor Wolf for the visit, and we’re grateful for the opportunities this will bring to help the people of Braddock and the surrounding area improve their lives.”

The Braddock Carnegie library was the first of 1,687 free public libraries created by U.S. Steel founder Andrew Carnegie. The renovations being made will enable the library to better fulfill its social mission as a responsive, essential place of community learning, development, and enrichment for its neighbors. Currently, the Braddock Carnegie Library serves approximately 15,000 residents in five communities.

“The renovation and modernization of the Braddock Carnegie Library underscores the importance of RACP funding and highlights how public dollars can be effectively invested to evolve, sustain, and increase accessibility for critical community assets,” said Vicki Vargo, executive director of the Braddock Carnegie Library Association (BCLA). “We’re grateful for Governor Wolf’s leadership and for Sen. Brewster and Rep. Lee’s support of The Campaign for Carnegie One.”

