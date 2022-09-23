Young Dirty Bastard honors his father and praises legendary hip hop artists with his latest single and video, "BarSun"
Young Dirty Bastard uses music, video, and lyrics as a catalyst to share his musical journeyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American hip-hop artist Young Dirty Bastard releases his latest track, "BarSun." Inspired by his music and life journey, the single honors his legendary father, Ol' Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang Clan, while highlighting his personal relationship with the hip-hop community in his latest music video.
Highly acclaimed artists have surrounded Young Dirty Bastard throughout his childhood, and "BarSun" is a toast to his music journey and those he has shared the music stage with. He states, "Barsun is a personal song where I share my feelings about my family and career, giving the audience a chance to get to know the real me."
Unlike some of his previous singles, "BarSun" does not feature a collaboration. Lyrical and melodic, the track allows him to spit compelling lyrics set to magnetic and catchy melodic tones. Young Dirty Bastard states, "It's just me, Barsun, on this one. What you see is what you get."
Recorded in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Young Dirty Bastard obtained the beat from Lordz of Brooklyn, while Keyz on the Beat mixed this single to bring the vision to eardrums. The single allows him to give his fans an authentic glimpse of his unguarded and raw side.
To add to the hype, the track drops with a music video that takes fans on a visual adventure set to ear-pleasing lyrics that inspire and ignite the drive in all who listen. The cinematic video combines his passions, his love of hip hop, and the infamous New York backdrops. Viewers are treated to a look into his family life, martial arts, and behind the scene captures of performances with hip hop staples.
About Young Dirty Bastard
Bar-Sun Unique Jones was born on April 9, 1989, and is known by his stage name Young Dirty Bastard. He is an American rapper, hip-hop artist, and son of the legendary Ol' Dirty Bastard. Currently, he is on a 25-city tour titled "N.Y. State of Mind" with Wu Tang-Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes has an upcoming NFT music marketplace, "Dynisty" and several Brooklyn community acknowledgments and projects while continuing his father's legacy. He credits Brooklyn, New York, and his father for being instrumental throughout his creative journey.
