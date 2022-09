QUALITY DATA SERVICE, INC. (QDS) COMPLETES SECOND ACQUISITION OF MASSACHUSETTS TAX SOFTWARE COMPANIES

QDS Zobrio Point

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Officially as of July 1, 2022, Quality Data Service, Inc. (QDS) has purchased the software, licensing, and rights to the following Point Software, Inc products:TaxLink - Revenue Management ApplicationsUBLink - Utility BillingAssessLink - Assessors Abatement solutionsAbout Point Software Point Software Inc. incorporated in 1989 has originated and programmed applications for nearly every municipal department. Since 2010 their focus has been toward cloud-based applications relating to online Permitting, Licensing, Board of Health, Fire Applications, Clerk, Complaints, 40U Code Enforcement and form and inspection work flow processes.Prior to the acquisition of Point’s Tax software, on May 1st, 2020 Quality Data Service, Inc. (QDS) purchased the software, licensing, and rights to the following Zobrio, Inc products:DN Windows Tax - Revenue Management ApplicationsDN Windows Utility - Utility BillingDN Windows Assessor - Assessor SolutionsAbout Zobrio Zobrio Inc. started in 1987 and is a leader in financial software specializing in Local Government. Their primary solutions are Cash Management, Bank Reconciliation, Fund Accounting, Budgeting and Payroll/HR.With this marriage of the three companies, QDS can now offer a fully integrated ERP suite of software and they have secured themselves in the Massachusetts municipal market with the following services:Financials | Budgeting | Banking | Tax Collections | Assessor | CAMA | Revaluations | Billing | Bill Printing & Mailing | Utilities | Parking | PermittingAbout QDS QDS (Quality Data Service, Inc.) Established in 1981 in Waterbury CT, QDS provides software to over 93% (158) of Connecticut municipalities, 14 clients in Massachusetts, and 5 municipalities in Rhode Island. They also service over 90 districts throughout the 3 states. QDS provides software products including Collections, CAMA, Utility Billing, Parking and Assessor Administration, and also offer complete bill Printing & Mailing services.QDS will be working closely with Point Software to upgrade clients to the QDS CORE software suite. Zobrio will be offering solutions for Cash Management and Accounting. Our group of companies is the best-of-the-best with over 100 years of municipal experience and knowledge between the founders of these companies.